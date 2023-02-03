Doritos Launches Metaverse Experience With Free NFT Giveaways

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Doritos Launches Metaverse Experience With Free NFT Giveaways

Nicholas Kitonyi - NFTGators
2023-02-05 12:42
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
Quick take:
  • Doritos has launched a metaverse experience on Decentraland
  • The Doritos Triangle metaverse allows players to design their own avatars and explore a triangle tower on the second floor.
  • Users also stand a chance to win free NFT avatars minted on Polygon.
Doritos is coming to Polygon. The tortilla chips producer has launched a metaverse experience on Decentraland. The company said Dorito Triangle Metaverse Studio welcomes both crypto native and non-crypto users. The event will launch on February 8th and run through the 10th.
The experience allows users to create their own NFT avatar, which will represent them in the game. Players can change the colour of their skin, hairstyle, clothing and shoes and also try out different accessories.
After writing their name against their 3D avatars, players begin the experience by exploring the triangle tower on the second floor. Depending on how many playing points they collect, players stand a chance to win one of two NFT avatars including a mash of Clone-X #12118 by RTFKT with Takashi Murakami and Meebits #24 by Larva Labs.
The company is also giving away 8 free wearables, with four unlocked and 4 locked, as well as, 2 custom gaming rigs by BRParadox, all of which will be minted on the Polygon blockchain.
Doritos now joins the likes of Reddit, Starbucks and Cymbiotika among mainstream brands that have teamed up with the Layer 2 Ethereum scaling protocol to launch NFT products.
Recognizing Doritos as the latest member of his company’s rapidly growing ecosystem, Polygon co-founder and CEO Sandeep Nailwal tweeted:
OMG!! What??@Doritos launched #DoritosTriangle metaverse on @0xPolygon! The reach of Polygon in the mainstream is mindboggling https://t.co/m50EVuEcO0
— Sandeep | Polygon Top 3 by impact (@sandeepnailwal) February 3, 2023
Just like most of the brands looking to build relationships with their customers on web3, Doritos will let fans have its NFTs for free.
All mints are on the @0xPolygon chain. No purchase necessary. Come explore a Doritos world with the #DoritosTriangleStudios metaverse…it’s all very meta. Learn more here: https://t.co/7dQfXtgJdr
— Doritos (@Doritos) February 3, 2023
Polygon has become the preferred option for mainstream companies looking to extend relationships with their customers onto the blockchain. Its blockchain offers infinite scalability by leveraging zero-knowledge proofs to process transactions fast and at the lowest costs possible. All this is backed by the strong security features provided by the Ethereum network.
Last month, Justin Khan’s NFT gaming marketplace Fractal launched on Polygon joining a flurry of web3 companies. In December, Solana-based NFT project y00ts migrated to Polygon.
On January 6, 2023, global payments giant Mastercard launched a web3 incubator program for artists on the Layer 2 blockchain, with JennyCo also picking the platform to power its healthcare data exchange app.
All this activity has helped Polygon become the leading blockchain for mainstream brands, with the platform overtaking Ethereum in terms of the number of NFT sales in January.
According to Dune Analytics data, over 1.3 million Polygon NFTs were sold on OpenSea, the leading NFT marketplace in December 2022. They generated a transaction volume of about $15.3 million from about 116k active traders.
The post Doritos Launches Metaverse Experience with Free NFT Giveaways appeared first on NFTgators .
View full text