Doritos Launches Metaverse Experience With Free NFT Giveaways

Doritos has launched a metaverse experience on Decentraland

The Doritos Triangle metaverse allows players to design their own avatars and explore a triangle tower on the second floor.

Users also stand a chance to win free NFT avatars minted on Polygon.

Doritos is coming to Polygon. The tortilla chips producer has launched a metaverse experience on Decentraland. The company said Dorito Triangle Metaverse Studio welcomes both crypto native and non-crypto users. The event will launch on February 8th and run through the 10th.

The experience allows users to create their own NFT avatar, which will represent them in the game. Players can change the colour of their skin, hairstyle, clothing and shoes and also try out different accessories.

After writing their name against their 3D avatars, players begin the experience by exploring the triangle tower on the second floor. Depending on how many playing points they collect, players stand a chance to win one of two NFT avatars including a mash of Clone-X #12118 by RTFKT with Takashi Murakami and Meebits #24 by Larva Labs.

The company is also giving away 8 free wearables, with four unlocked and 4 locked, as well as, 2 custom gaming rigs by BRParadox, all of which will be minted on the Polygon blockchain.

Doritos now joins the likes of Reddit, Starbucks and Cymbiotika among mainstream brands that have teamed up with the Layer 2 Ethereum scaling protocol to launch NFT products.

Recognizing Doritos as the latest member of his company’s rapidly growing ecosystem, Polygon co-founder and CEO Sandeep Nailwal tweeted:

OMG!! What??@Doritos launched #DoritosTriangle metaverse on @0xPolygon! The reach of Polygon in the mainstream is mindboggling https://t.co/m50EVuEcO0 — Sandeep | Polygon Top 3 by impact (@sandeepnailwal) February 3, 2023

Just like most of the brands looking to build relationships with their customers on web3, Doritos will let fans have its NFTs for free.

All mints are on the @0xPolygon chain. No purchase necessary. Come explore a Doritos world with the #DoritosTriangleStudios metaverse…it’s all very meta. Learn more here: https://t.co/7dQfXtgJdr — Doritos (@Doritos) February 3, 2023

Polygon has become the preferred option for mainstream companies looking to extend relationships with their customers onto the blockchain. Its blockchain offers infinite scalability by leveraging zero-knowledge proofs to process transactions fast and at the lowest costs possible. All this is backed by the strong security features provided by the Ethereum network.

Last month, Justin Khan’s NFT gaming marketplace Fractal launched on Polygon joining a flurry of web3 companies. In December, Solana-based NFT project y00ts migrated to Polygon.

On January 6, 2023, global payments giant Mastercard launched a web3 incubator program for artists on the Layer 2 blockchain, with JennyCo also picking the platform to power its healthcare data exchange app.

All this activity has helped Polygon become the leading blockchain for mainstream brands, with the platform overtaking Ethereum in terms of the number of NFT sales in January.

According to Dune Analytics data, over 1.3 million Polygon NFTs were sold on OpenSea, the leading NFT marketplace in December 2022. They generated a transaction volume of about $15.3 million from about 116k active traders.

