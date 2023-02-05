Sam Bankman-Fried's Holding Company Files for Bankruptcy

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Sam Bankman-Fried's Holding Company Files for Bankruptcy

Cointelegraph By Turner Wright
2023-02-05 12:39
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
Emergent Fidelity Technologies, a Sam Bankman-Fried holding company based in Antigua and Barbuda, has filed for bankruptcy protection.
According to court records filed on Feb. 3, Emergent Fidelity Technologies submitted a voluntary petition to declare bankruptcy under a Chapter 11 filing in United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware. The company was already the target of a lawsuit filed by crypto lending firm BlockFi in November regarding the status of roughly 55 million shares of Robinhood.
The Robinhood shares — worth more than $590 million at the time of publication — have been a point of contention among parties including BlockFi, FTX creditor Yonathan Ben Shimon, and Bankman-Fried himself. The Justice Department announced on Jan. 6 it had seized the shares as well as roughly $20 million in U.S. dollars as part of the case against FTX and its executives.
Emergent Fidelity Technologies claimed ownership of the shares and the $20 million as its “only known assets," previously held by brokerage firm Marex Capital Markets before the DOJ seizure. According to a declaration by Angela Barkhouse, one of the Joint Provisional Liquidators in the case, Emergent Fidelity Technologies filed for Chapter 11 in the same court as FTX to pursue a “form of joint administration” between the two bankruptcies.
“The [Joint Provisional Liquidators’] duties are to the Debtor’s creditors, whoever those creditors may be,” said Barkhouse. “Given the many parties claiming to be creditors or outright owners of the [Robinhood shares] in proceedings in the U.S., the JPLs believe that chapter 11 protection is the only practical way to empower the Debtor to defend itself, the Assets, and its creditors’ interests in the U.S.”
According to Barkhouse, Bankman-Fried owns 90% of the firm, and FTX co-founder Gary Wang owns the remaining 10%. Bankman-Fried’s criminal trial is scheduled to begin in October, while Wang has already pled guilty to fraud charges.
View full text