Murakami and Hublot Collaborate to Unveil 13 Unique NFTs and Watches

Famous contemporary artist Takashi Murakami and luxury watch brand Hublot have announced the release of their fourth joint artist project.

Murakami and Hublot plan on launching thirteen new NFTs and thirteen unique timepieces as part of the collaboration.

Takashi Murakami and Hublot are partnering once more to release a watch collection. This project will be the third watch collaboration between the Swiss watchmaker and the Japanese artist. Murakami and Hublot plan to adopt new forms of artistic expression again by using NFTs and bridging them to the real world.

Hublot and @takashipom launch a collection of 13 unique watches and 13 unique NFTs. This announcement represents a continuation of past projects, by rewarding collectors of the first NFTs through an exclusive approach. https://t.co/hWcpdg3yBv pic.twitter.com/5eYvGNCD28 — Hublot (@Hublot) February 3, 2023

A New Form of Artistic Expression

The thirteen upcoming unique NFTs will be inspired by Japanese video games and TV shows from the 1970s and the “Classic Fusion Takashi Murakami All Black.”

Murakami shared,

"When my collaboration with Hublot was announced, we made it known that we would be adopting new forms of artistic expression. After creating all the timepieces together, as well as the digital works of art, we are now imagining new ways of accessing contemporary art."

The first collaborative project between the Swiss watchmaker and the artist launched in January 2021. The new NFTs will be linked to a limited edition of 13 unique Classic Fusion watches that Hublot will showcase at Watches and Wonders 2023, held in Geneva.

Twelve luxury watches will be available online on the watchmaker’s website. The online auction can only be accessed by owners of at least one of the 324 NFTs issued in April 2022 as part of the third collaboration between the watchmaker and artist duo.

The 324 NFTs were originally offered to owners of one of those Hublot X Takashi Murakami watch models, “Classic Fusion Takashi Murakami All Back” and “Classic Fusion Takashi Murakami Sapphire Rainbow,” before they were auctioned off at OpenSea.

Hublot has shared that it will allow anyone interested in the upcoming watch collection to collect one of the NFTs available on OpenSea until sales commence in Geneva in early April this year. Each buyer can purchase one of the 12 new watches and receive a corresponding exclusive NFT.

The 13th watch of the collection, “Classic Fusion Takashi Murakami Black Ceramic Rainbow,” was recently unveiled in New York. The watch takes inspiration from the two previously launched pieces and reinterprets the ionic Takashi Murakami emblem, the smiling flower.

The 12 petals of the smiling flower will don various gems like rubies, sapphires, amethysts, tsavorites, and topaz. Hublot’s engineers have also introduced their innovative ball-bearing system to the petals, adding to the experience.

To add spice to the collaboration, collections will have one year to trade the twelve NFTs on the OpenSea platform. By April 2024, a collector who obtains all 12 new unique NFTs will be eligible to purchase the thirteenth timepiece, the Classic Fusion Takashi Murakami Black Ceramic Rainbow.

If no collector has managed to gather all twelve NFTs, the watch will be auctioned by Hublot to raise funds for charity.

On the Flipside

Hublot and Takashi Murakami’s previous NFT project, ​​Hublot Murakami All Black, costs 1.6 ETH, or approximately $2,600 today. The physical watch costs over $100,000.

Why You Should Care

Takashi Murakami is undoubtedly one of the most famous contemporary artists in the modern world. The Japanese artist’s name is all over pop culture, appearing in fashion shows, television shows, rap lyrics, and more.

Murakami’s popularity could bring positive publicity to the NFT space, especially NFT art. His collaboration with one of the leading watchmakers in the world is a big deal for the Web3 space.

You may also like:

Bored Apes Team Up with Luxury Watchmaker TIMEX to Create 500 BAYC Watches.