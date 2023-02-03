Russia's Sberbank Plans to Launch DeFi Platform on Ethereum

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Russia's Sberbank Plans to Launch DeFi Platform on Ethereum

Cointelegraph By Helen Partz
2023-02-03 20:15
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.

Russia’s largest bank Sberbank is moving forward with the plan to launch its decentralized finance (DeFi) platform, preparing to trial the product in a few months.

Sberbank expects to launch open trials of its DeFi platform by May 2023, Sber’s Blockchain Lab product director Konstantin Klimenko announced, the local news agency Interfax reported on Feb. 3.

Currently being tested in private beta, Sberbank’s upcoming DeFi platform will be fully open by the end of April, enabling users to conduct the first commercial transactions, Klimenko said.

The exec noted that the blockchain platform will be compatible with the Ethereum blockchain, allowing customers to use major wallets like MetaMask to move their assets. Klimenko also noted that users will be able to transfer their assets from other platforms.

The blockchain executive stated that Sberbank’s DeFi platform aims to become a prime DeFi ecosystem in Russia. He also expressed confidence that DeFi systems are able to displace the traditional market of banking services.

The announcement comes in line with Sberbank’s previously disclosed plans to enable DeFi applications on the bank’s infrastructure. In November 2022, Sberbank announced a set of new features for its proprietary blockchain platform, including compatibility with smart contracts and applications on the Ethereum network.

It appears to be unclear how the upcoming platform is going to be regulated because Russia is yet to come up with digital currency regulation. According to Anatoly Aksakov, the head of Duma's Committee on Financial Market, Russia will “definitely” adopt crypto regulations in 2023.

As previously reported, Sberbank was struggling to launch some blockchain tools over the past few years due to multiple delays of registration by the Russian central bank. Originally expecting to launch its digital asset issuance platform in 2021, Sberbank eventually received the Bank of Russia’s approval in spring 2022. The Russian government is the majority shareholder in Sberbank, holding 50% + 1 share.

On Feb. 2, Alfa-Bank, one of the largest private banks in Russia, became the fourth financial institution in the country allowed to issue digital assets alongside Sberbank, the state-backed tokenization platform Atomyze and fintech company Lighthouse.

View full text