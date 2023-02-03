India Reveals IMF Is Working With G-20 for Crypto Regulations

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

India Reveals IMF Is Working With G-20 for Crypto Regulations

Amitoj Singh - CoinDesk
2023-02-03 07:50
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.

For the first time since taking over the G-20 presidency, India has officially revealed details of the ongoing work around how to regulate crypto.

"IMF is working on a paper in consultation with us (India) which will focus on "aspects of the monetary policy and the policy approach to crypto assets," said Ajay Seth, Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs.

Seth also revealed that the IMF had led a meeting with representatives of developing economies around the paper in January. The details confirmed CoinDesk's earlier reporting around the IMF's role in the G-20s crypto related discussions.

"There's going to be 135 minute seminar on crypto assets on the policy response (during a G-20 meeting later this month) and for that again the IMF is preparing the finalized paper that will form the base," he added.

India assumed the presidency of the G-20 or Group of 20 – the intergovernmental forum of the world’s 20 largest economies including the European Union as a bloc – on Dec. 1 giving it the responsibility of shaping the group’s agenda. On the eve of taking over the presidency, India's Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had said how to regulate crypto assets will be a priority.

India's position on whether crypto is legal or not has been completely clear since it imposed stiff taxes in 2022 but didn't declare it as legal.

“I don’t wait till regulation comes into place for taxing people who are earning profits,” the Indian Finance Minister said when asked how a nation can tax something that it doesn’t acknowledge is legal.

"The question of legality will come only if something is declared illegal. Crypto assets are not illegal in this country," Seth explained becoming the second official to give clarity on the matter.

India's draft bill for crypto regulation has been in cold storage after it felt global consensus is needed first.

"We had prepared a bill (which) went through internal discussions. Thereafter there was a consensus that we have to deal with it at the global level," Seth said.

In terms of next steps for India in shaping global crypto policy the plan is to take the progress of the IMF paper from consensus at the G-20 to the crypto assets working group of the Financial Stability Board and then "all countries put together" because crypto is an asset class that can be traded across the board and thus "it requires all countries" to accept the policy, Seth said.

Read More: India Has Clamped Down on Crypto. What Will It Do With Its G-20 Power?

View full text