FTX Customers Warned of Scammers Baiting Them With Return of Assets

Cointelegraph By Martin Young
2023-02-03 20:18
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
Bankrupt crypto exchange FTX has acknowledged a recent spate of third-party scams and frauds aimed at swindling its already-embattled customers.
On Feb. 3, FTX issued an alert to its customers regarding recent attempts by fraudsters to scam their customers, including asking them for money, fees, payments or account passwords.
“We are aware of active third-party scams and frauds seeking to take advantage of FTX customers,” the company warned.
FTX added that its debtors and agents will never ask customers to pay fees or provide account passwords in connection with the “return or prospective return of customer assets,” and encouraged potential victims to contact the official FTX debtors email address to confirm the legitimacy of the messages.
The FTX Debtors shared the following customer alert today. Please note that customers needing to contact the FTX debtors directly should so at inquiry@ftx.com. pic.twitter.com/MbAj1Z89BD
— FTX (@FTX_Official) February 2, 2023
Scammers riding on the collapse of FTX have been upping their game for the past couple of months.
In late December, the Oregon Division of Financial Regulation warned that scammers were seeking opportunities to “re-victimize those who have already been harmed and are trying to find ways to recover their losses.”
It cited a fake website claiming to be managed by the U.S. Department of State working on getting FTX customer assets returned to them and asking for their account details.
In November, a deep fake video surfaced online featuring FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried verified by his Twitter account claiming to double customer crypto compensation. It lured victims into visiting a malicious website offering the crypto giveaway in exchange for tokens sent to the fraudsters.
Meanwhile, in a recent development in FTX’s bankruptcy proceedings, the states of California, Texas, and New Jersey have joined calls for for an independent examination of company financial statements.
Another report concerning FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried by Reuters on Feb. 2 has revealed that Bankman-Fried is reportedly in talks with federal prosecutors to resolve a dispute over his bail conditions.
Earlier this week, the judge overseeing the case temporarily barred Bankman-Fried from contacting FTX or Alameda employees.
