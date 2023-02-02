OpenSea Releases Suite of New Tools for Creator NFT Drops

Non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace OpenSea has released the next phase of its Drops feature, releasing a new suite of tools for creators that launch their collections in partnership with OpenSea.

We’re excited to start rolling out the next phase of💧Drops on OpenSea💧a product we’ve been working on for the past few months! https://t.co/rRydH289Vq 🧵 ⬇️

— OpenSea (@opensea) February 2, 2023

In a series of tweets, OpenSea said the first version of Drops offered an "immersive" experience to select partners that launched their collection on its platform.

"Over the past few months, we worked closely with 20 amazing teams to build a best-in-class drops experience that includes features like multi-stage minting phases, allowlist support and rich storytelling elements," OpenSea said.

The next phase of the Drops roll-out will give creators the tools to manage their own minting experience, including "deploying smart contracts across all supported EVM chains, configuring drop mechanics, personalizing landing pages" and more.

The feature will gradually open up to select creators in the coming weeks, OpenSea said, before eventually opening up to the public. Interested partners can request early access to the toolkit online.

"Our vision is to expand this product so that ANYONE can easily drop collections across any chain on OpenSea with an immersive, safe storefront, without needing access to robust technical resources or expertise!" OpenSea tweeted.

OpenSea has been experimenting with personalized landing pages for drops on its site, including new releases from omgkirby, CLOUDMACHINE, Probably a Label and Anthony Hopkins. Personalized pages on the marketplace have videos, image galleries, details on utility and project roadmaps.

The site has also been making waves for taking a hardline stance on enforcing creator royalties, going as far as to block certain secondary marketplaces that don't enforce royalties from selling NFTs that were originally minted on its platform.