EBay Hiring Multiple Web3 Roles Following NFT Marketplace Acquisition

Leading e-commerce site eBay is hiring several Web3 roles focusing on KnownOrigin, the NFT marketplace that the company acquired in June. Among the roles listed are Crypto Counsel, Head of Community, a marketing executive and others.

According to the LinkedIn job posting, the Crypto Counsel role will primarily serve KnownOrigin and focus on advising the company’s blueprint as it expands into non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and other blockchain technology. Working with colleagues in taxes, intellectual-property (IP) and security, the lawyer hired will provide regulatory guidance as the company delves deeper into Web3.

“KnownOrigin.io is an early Web3 pioneer, an NFT marketplace empowering a new generation of digital artists to express themselves, find an audience and earn a living from their passion,” the company said in the job posts. “And they're looking for like-minded enthusiasts to join them in their venture!”

Despite bear market woes, eBay has been making its foray into NFTs over the past several months. In May, the company dropped a collection of hockey-themed tokens with NFT platform OneOf. Earlier this week, eBay teamed up with fan engagement platform Notable Live to onboard users to digital collectibles.

