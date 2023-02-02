Amazon Web Services Hiring to Pump Its Web3 Clientele

E-commerce giant Amazon's (AMZN) cloud's service, Amazon Web Services (AWS), is hiring staff to help increase its clientele in the Web 3 space.

A listing posted a week ago on its LinkedIn is seeking a "Senior GTM Specialist, Web3" to work in its "Web3 Go-To-Market (GTM) team that is responsible for growing adoption of Web3 workloads on AWS."

AWS has created purpose-built tools for blockchain companies who want to run either "centralized ledger database that maintains an immutable and cryptographically verifiable record of transactions, or a multi-party, fully managed blockchain network that helps eliminate intermediaries," according to its website.

A quarter of all Ethereum nodes run on AWS servers, says the website.

Citing an anonymous source, Blockworks earlier this week reported that Amazon is preparing a non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace. Tech giants in China like Ant Group and Tencent have already launched their own NFT marketplaces, although Tencent halted sales on its Huanhe platform just a year into operation.

AWS is the biggest cloud infrastructure provider in the world with 34% of the global market as of Q3 2022, according to TechCrunch.