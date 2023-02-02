copy link
Binance Market Update (2023-02-02)
Binance
2023-02-02 12:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.09T, up by 4.17% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $22,756 and $24,264 over the past 24 hours. As of 12:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $23,828, up by 3.25%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading higher. Market outperformers include BLZ, MAGIC, and VOXEL, up by 34%, 34%, and 29%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- Bitcoin Soared to 5-Month High Above $24K Following Fed’s Interest Rate Hike (Market Watch)
- Binance Delves Into Decentralized Web3 Storage With BNB Greenfield
- Bitcoin Recorded Its Best January in 10 Years With a 39.6% Monthly Surge
- Automotive Giant Toyota Explores Polkadot Project to Increase Business Efficiency
- Crypto Love: Why HSBC Has a Change of Heart and Finds New Interest in Digital Currency
Market movers:
- ETH: $1672.4 (+5.78%)
- BNB: $330.1 (+7.11%)
- XRP: $0.4147 (+2.93%)
- ADA: $0.4057 (+6.15%)
- DOGE: $0.09407 (+2.26%)
- MATIC: $1.2336 (+12.92%)
- SOL: $25.02 (+6.33%)
- DOT: $6.562 (+6.56%)
- LTC: $100.3 (+4.58%)
- AVAX: $21.87 (+14.14%)
Top gainers on Binance:
- BLZ/BUSD (+34%)
- MAGIC/BUSD (+34%)
- VOXEL/BUSD (+29%)
