Suzhou Joins Other Chinese Cities Seeking Metaverse Hub Status

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Suzhou Joins Other Chinese Cities Seeking Metaverse Hub Status

Coin Edition
2023-02-02 13:56
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
  • China’s Suzhou city has joined other Chinese cities seeking metaverse hub status.
  • Suzhou will allegedly build 30 exemplary metaverse application scenarios by 2025.
  • Shanghai also formed its first metaverse industrial fund in December 2022.
On Wednesday, the city of Suzhou, which has a population of 12 million people and is located in the Jiangsu Province of China, unveiled a plan to become a hub for the development and innovation of the metaverse. The city’s goal is to attract more than 200 companies working in the virtual reality technology industry by the year 2025.
It is crucial to note that plans for the metaverse development have been issued in the Chinese cities of Beijing, Guangzhou, Chongqing, and Jinan, as well as in the provinces of Zhejiang and Henan.
However, according to its plan, Suzhou will build 30 exemplary metaverse application scenarios by 2025. These will focus on healthcare, tourism, education, and city administration. The city has not disclosed the budget for its plan.
Additionally, Suzhou targets metaverse-related industries to be worth 200 billion yuan (US$29.77 billion) by 2025, though it will have plenty of competition in China, according to experts.
The city of Shanghai, the country’s financial hub, also has ambitions to create metaverse businesses and formed its first metaverse industrial fund in December 2022. According to reports, the fund’s goal is to raise 1 billion yuan, equivalent to around $149 million in the United States.
On the same accord, municipal officials announced their intention to establish a fund of more than 10 billion yuan, according to claims from local media. This announcement was alleged to encourage sectors connected to the metaverse during the 2022 Shanghai Global Investment Promotion Conference, which took place in the middle of June.
At the conference, Shanghai released investment promotion plans for the four “new tracks” of the metaverse, green and low-carbon, smart terminals, and digital economy.
The post Suzhou Joins Other Chinese Cities Seeking Metaverse Hub Status appeared first on Coin Edition.
View full text