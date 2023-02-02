Cool Cats Announces New NFT Functions and Web3 Experience

Key Points:

Cool Cats is utilizing its intellectual property to create a global entertainment brand in order to expand its audience size.

Upcoming items will include storytelling NFTs, tangible and virtual stuff, customized collectibles, gaming, and in-person experiences.

According to Metaverse Post, the NFT project Cool Cats will change its focus to developing a global entertainment brand after announcing its new brand identity. In the following chapter, Cool Cats will use its intellectual property to create a global entertainment brand in order to expand its reach beyond Web3 and reach mainstream consumers.

Cool Cats, which plans to acquire 1 million new subscribers over the next five years, intends to appeal to mainstream customers by combining Web3 and Web2 products. Community-focused storytelling NFTs, tangible and virtual items, configurable collectables, games, and in-person events are among them.

Cool Cats also introduced a new tool called Cool Score which allows users to track, measure, and receive prizes for their interactions with the Cool Cats community. On Cooltopia, Cool Cats’ gamified NFT ecosystem, the company also created “Journeys,” a gamified storytelling endeavor, and a soft-stake mechanism for cats and dogs.

This enables the team to reward the most engaged holders with features, digital/IRL rewards, and other incentives. Members can gather dynamic NFTs called “Fractures” as they explore Cooltopia to unlock new levels in the Cool Cats tale. As holders progress deeper into Cooltopia, dynamic NFTs evolve.

Following the announcement of the new direction, the Fracture NFT will be airdropped to current holders. This is a future NFT version of the Mint Pass that will be used in “Journeys” to unlock rare qualities.

Additionally, it will release a new NFT named “Explorers” later this year, which will provide full-body customisation, be chain-agnostic, and be interoperable across numerous platforms, but these details are subject to change.

Cool Cats, which was launched in July 2021, swiftly became a blue-chip NFT brand, with 11,400 holders and 360,000 brand followers across 80 countries.

DISCLAIMER: The Information on this website is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. We encourage you to do your own research before investing.