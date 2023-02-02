Exchange
Feed
USD
Aptos Labs Awards $50k Grant, Supports Web3 in Higher Education

Coin Edition
2023-02-02 11:37
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
  • Aptos Labs has awarded Lorenzo Alvisi of Cornell University a $50k grant.
  • The award is a move to support Web3 in higher education.
  • Aptos (APT) was among the best-performing cryptos throughout January.
Lorenzo Alvisi, a Tisch University Professor of Computer Science at Cornell University, has been awarded a grant for $50,000 by Aptos. Aptos, a Layer 1 blockchain driving mainstream adoption into Web3 through unparalleled technology and user experience, granted the award to the professor to encourage Web3 innovation in higher education.
With aim of promoting Web3, Avery Ching, CTO and co-founder of Aptos Labs, stated:
We are delighted to support the work of Professor Alvisi’s students as they not only research novel blockchain systems but also develop real-world, scalable use cases and applications to benefit the future of the industry.
Reportedly, Alvisi will use the award to finance students’ research and establish an innovative method to increase the performance of blockchains, according to persons familiar with the development. This development will be accomplished by constructing the abstraction of a secure, fault-tolerant, decentralized append-only log on top of a Byzantine-tolerant database.
This client-centric redesign may allegedly eliminate concerns about leader-based blockchains’ fairness and permit parallel transaction processing.
Alvisi, in a statement posted on the school’s website, said that working with Aptos will educate them on making blockchain-based apps already in existence to benefit their innovative design.
Furthermore, Aptos announced that the v1.2 Release is soon on its way to the Aptos Mainnet. On the “testnet,” visitors can get a sneak peek at these newly added features and upgrades, according to the Aptos Network team.
In conclusion, with an airdrop in October and a price range of $3.52 to $20.32 in January, the Aptos token (APT) was one of the best-performing cryptos throughout the month, according to CoinMarketCap.
The post Aptos Labs Awards $50k Grant, Supports Web3 in Higher Education appeared first on Coin Edition.
View full text