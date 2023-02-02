Immutable X Introduces the Immutable Passport

The Immutable X team announced via Twitter on Wednesday that it is currently developing the Immutable Passport. Passport is a non-custodial wallet and authentication tool designed for games that streamline onboarding for gamers through passwordless sign-on and automated wallet creation. With Passport, gamers will have a single secure wallet that allows them to unlock new experiences across the next generation of web3 games.

Immutable X is an L2 scaling solution for non-fungible tokens (NFTs) on Ethereum, with instant trading, massive scalability, and zero gas fees for minting and trading with shared security with the Ethereum mainnet. IMX is up by 14% today and is trading at $0.833 at press time.