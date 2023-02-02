Crypto Miner Pow.re Raises $9.2M Series a At $150M Valuation

Canadian crypto mining firm Pow.re announced on Thursday that it had closed a $9.2 million Series A round as well as a $18 million strategic investment.

The Series A valued the company at $150 million, and was led crypto asset management platform Haru Invest, with support from digital assets trading company Trinito as well as RFD Capital. The $18 million strategic investment came via Haru, and will be used to finance the company’s expansion into Paraguay.

"We are grateful to our strategic partner and investors for their support and conviction in our execution capabilities." said Calvin Tay, Pow.re's Group CFO, in a statement. "This mandate will enable us to accelerate our growth and capitalize on opportunities in current market conditions."

With its Paraguay expansion, the miner said it will have over 500 Petahash per second (PH/s) of mining capacity this quarter.

Its operations in Paraguay will be powered by hydroelectricity. Pow.re also operates mining facilities in Wabush, Labrador, in northern Atlantic Canada, which also uses hydropower, as well as a facility near Quebec’s St. Lawrence River which uses wind power.

Recently, Blockstream, another Canadian mining company, raised $125 million to expand its bitcoin mining facilities and hosting services.