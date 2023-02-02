The Optimism Foundation Proposes to Upgrade the Optimism Mainnet on March 15

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

The Optimism Foundation Proposes to Upgrade the Optimism Mainnet on March 15

Harold - CoinCu
2023-02-02 13:49
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
Key Points:
  • In the Optimism Collective governance system, the Optimism Foundation published a governance proposal that calls for upgrading the Optimism mainnet to the Bedrock design.
  • The community will then vote on the idea once it has been debated in the forum for two weeks.
  • According to reports, OP Labs’ Bedrock is a new generation of decentralized Rollup infrastructure that seeks to offer Layer 2 networks’ modularity, simplicity, and Ethereum compatibility.
Optimism Foundation released a governance proposal in the governance system Optimism Collective, proposing to upgrade the Optimism mainnet to the Bedrock architecture.
The proposal will be discussed in the forum for two weeks, after which the community will vote on the proposal. If this vote is passed, the Bedrock version upgrade will be scheduled to be implemented two weeks after the vote is passed, that is, at 09:00 on March 15, Pacific Standard Time.
It is reported that Bedrock is a new generation of decentralized Rollup infrastructure developed by OP Labs, which aims to provide modularity, simplicity, and Ethereum equivalent to Layer 2 networks.
Bedrock implements a modular architecture, divides the OP Stack into three components: consensus, execution, and settlement, and will improve various performances, including transaction costs, throughput characteristics, and synchronization speed.
The upgrade to Bedrock will be estimated to take about 4 hours. This edition of Optimism will not require a “regenesis,” in contrast to other updates, and historical chain data will remain available following the upgrade. Due to the fact that deposits and transactions will be halted during that time, end users of Optimism should be aware of that timing.
The first Protocol update for the Optimism Mainnet to the Bedrock release is described in this proposal by the Optimism Collective. With benefits for efficiency and security, this improvement intends to provide the Layer 2 network with unparalleled versatility, simplicity, and Ethereum equivalency. Bedrock is the codebase that will ensure that Optimism endures throughout time and serves as a first step toward a multi-chain future.
DISCLAIMER: The Information on this website is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. We encourage you to do your own research before investing.
View full text