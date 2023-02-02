The Optimism Foundation Proposes to Upgrade the Optimism Mainnet on March 15

Key Points:

Optimism Foundation released a governance proposal in the governance system Optimism Collective, proposing to upgrade the Optimism mainnet to the Bedrock architecture.

The proposal will be discussed in the forum for two weeks, after which the community will vote on the proposal. If this vote is passed, the Bedrock version upgrade will be scheduled to be implemented two weeks after the vote is passed, that is, at 09:00 on March 15, Pacific Standard Time.

It is reported that Bedrock is a new generation of decentralized Rollup infrastructure developed by OP Labs, which aims to provide modularity, simplicity, and Ethereum equivalent to Layer 2 networks.

Bedrock implements a modular architecture, divides the OP Stack into three components: consensus, execution, and settlement, and will improve various performances, including transaction costs, throughput characteristics, and synchronization speed.

The upgrade to Bedrock will be estimated to take about 4 hours. This edition of Optimism will not require a “regenesis,” in contrast to other updates, and historical chain data will remain available following the upgrade. Due to the fact that deposits and transactions will be halted during that time, end users of Optimism should be aware of that timing.

The first Protocol update for the Optimism Mainnet to the Bedrock release is described in this proposal by the Optimism Collective. With benefits for efficiency and security, this improvement intends to provide the Layer 2 network with unparalleled versatility, simplicity, and Ethereum equivalency. Bedrock is the codebase that will ensure that Optimism endures throughout time and serves as a first step toward a multi-chain future.

