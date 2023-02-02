The UK to Enforce ‘Robust’ Standards in the Crypto Industry After FTX Crash

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

The UK to Enforce ‘Robust’ Standards in the Crypto Industry After FTX Crash

Dimitar Dzhondzhorov - CryptoPotato
2023-02-02 10:57
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
The government of the United Kingdom is willing to strengthen the rules on the local cryptocurrency sector to prevent another adverse event like the FTX collapse.
The recently-appointed Prime Minister – Rishi Sunak – is known as an advocate of blockchain technology, arguing the country should emerge as “a global cryptoasset technology hub.”

People’s Protection is Most Important

Andrew Griffith – Economic Secretary to the Treasury – revealed the government’s intentions to design a regulatory framework for the domestic cryptocurrency industry that will not cease technological development. The main goal will be to ensure maximum security for consumers when dealing with bitcoin and alternative coins:
“We remain steadfast in our commitment to grow the economy and enable technological change and innovation – and this includes cryptoasset technology. But we must also protect consumers who are embracing this new technology – ensuring robust, transparent, and fair standards.”
Griffith previously argued that the UK must improve customer protection in crypto to avoid another disaster in the industry like the crash of FTX. The implosion caused a massive market decline, significant investor losses, and undermined the reputation of the entire sector.
In addition, it triggered a domino effect which saw many other players experiencing liquidity problems or even declaring bankruptcy. The once-prominent BlockFi and Genesis are some examples.
The rules, proposed by the British authorities, will require digital asset firms to publish document disclosures to clients. They will also offer relaxed regulation on crypto advertisements, enabling entities registered with the Financial Conduct Authority to launch marketing campaigns.
The upcoming regulation, though, could take a few years before Parliament officially approves it.

Rishi Sunak’s Ambitions

The former Chancellor of the Exchequer of the United Kingdom – Rishi Sunak – became Prime Minister of the UK in October last year. His appointment seemed like good news for British crypto participants since he has presented himself as a proponent of the sector.
“We’re working to make the UK a global cryptoassets hub. We want to see the businesses of tomorrow, and the jobs they create, here in the UK,” he said back in April 2022.
He also asked the Royal Mint to create a non-fungible token (NFT) collection. The assets were supposed to be ready last summer.
Julian Sawyer – CEO of Zodia Custody – believes the regulatory roadmap outlined by Sunak’s cabinet could be “super useful” for the UK in terms of becoming a crypto hub.
The post The UK to Enforce ‘Robust’ Standards in the Crypto Industry After FTX Crash appeared first on CryptoPotato.
View full text