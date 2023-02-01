Crypto Love: Why HSBC Has a Change of Heart and Finds New Interest in Digital Currency

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Crypto Love: Why HSBC Has a Change of Heart and Finds New Interest in Digital Currency

Christian Encila - Bitcoinist
2023-02-01 15:51
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
The banking behemoth HSBC announced in September last year that it will not offer crypto services. Its CEO at the time, Noel Quinn, was concerned about the “sustainability” of crypto prices, and the bank was more “negative” than other institutions on the digital asset class, citing the volatility of cryptocurrencies.
“As a bank, we’re not getting into the crypto world, crypto trading, crypto exchanges,” Quinn said.
Not long after making that statement, HSBC would deliver a different tone in December that same year when it announced it filed trademark applications with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for a variety of digital currency products and services.
Prior to disclosing its “negative” attitude on digital currencies, HSBC entered the metaverse in March 2022 through a partnership with blockchain-based virtual gaming platform The Sandbox.
Cryptocurrencies and the idea of the metaverse are related because you need a virtual currency to do business in the digital space. Crypto and the metaverse are linked in the minds of many tech developers and investors.

HSBC Prepares To Venture Into Crypto

At the time of writing, reports indicated that HSBC, the largest British bank, was now prepared to enter the virtual currency market.
Specifically, the banking powerhouse is recruiting a Product Director for “tokenization use” and Web3, which suggests that it intends to offer a wide array of bitcoin-related services, according to job advertisements released on Monday.
The rapidly expanding bitcoin landscape has demanded that HSBC establish a presence in this industry, according to HSBC.
In addition, the prospective candidate must be capable of conceptualizing, constructing, and carrying out a broad tokenization proposal that is economically viable taking into consideration the size of HSBC.

Wanted: Product Chief For Digital Assets

Likewise, competent individuals for the role of Product Manager for digital assets will be held responsible for furthering the objective for digital currencies.
Theoretically, tokenization technology can be applied to all types of sensitive data, such as bank transactions, loan applications, stock trading, medical records, and automobile driver information, to name a few.
Web3 is promoted as the Internet’s future. The concept for this future blockchain-based web incorporates cryptocurrencies, non-fungible tokens, decentralized finance, and more.
HSBC said the responsibilities of the chief of tokenization will include the “strategic creation and day-to-day management of governance forums and panels to effectively and transparently drive the digital assets agenda.”
HSBC Holdings is a multinational bank and financial services firm with headquarters in London. It is among the world’s largest banks in terms of total assets.
It is hardly the only large bank contemplating entry into the sector. In recent years, competitors including JPMorgan Chase & Co. have released crypto-related products.
Featured image by Bitcoin Exchange Guide
View full text