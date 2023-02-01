Binance Market Update (2023-02-01)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.05T, up by 0.53% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $22,815 and $23,310 over the past 24 hours. As of 12:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $23,078, up by 0.90%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include SNT , DYDX , and SFP , up by 36%, 29%, and 23%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Market movers: