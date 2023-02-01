copy link
Binance Market Update (2023-02-01)
Binance
2023-02-01 12:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.05T, up by 0.53% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $22,815 and $23,310 over the past 24 hours. As of 12:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $23,078, up by 0.90%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include SNT, DYDX, and SFP, up by 36%, 29%, and 23%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- Ethereum Developers to Launch New Testnet ‘Zhejiang’ for Simulating ETH Withdrawals
- ARK Invest Maintains Prediction That Bitcoin Prices Will Hit $1M By 2030
- Millionaires Flock to Crypto: 82% Sought Investment Advice in 2022
- Bitcoin Sees Best Month Since Oct 2021 As Exchange Flows Normalize: Glassnode
- Investment Manager Hamilton Lane Opens First Tokenized Fund With Securitize
- Here’s How Kazakhstan Aims to Enhance Its Legacy Crypto Trading Framework
- Hong Kong to Require Stablecoin Licensing As Early As This Year
Market movers:
- ETH: $1580.97 (+0.55%)
- BNB: $308.2 (-0.55%)
- XRP: $0.403 (+0.78%)
- ADA: $0.3822 (+2.60%)
- DOGE: $0.09199 (-0.22%)
- MATIC: $1.0924 (+0.34%)
- SOL: $23.54 (-0.88%)
- DOT: $6.16 (-0.76%)
- LTC: $95.92 (+2.17%)
- SHIB: $0.00001162 (-0.85%)
Top gainers on Binance:
