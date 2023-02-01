ImmutableX to Launch All-In-One Passport System to Onboard New Gamers Into Web3

Ethereum scaling system ImmutableX will soon launch the Immutable Passport, which provides an all-in-one way for gaming studios looking to onboard gamers into Web3.

"Customer research conducted by the ImmutableX team found that ease of onboarding, security, compliance and plug and play features were the top priorities for development studios integrating Web3 components into their game," the company said in a press release.

The new tool is a non-custodial wallet, gamer profile and authentication solution, similar to an Xbox Gamertag or an Apple ID, that does not require a password at sign-on. This means that Immutable does not hold on to a user’s private keys nor is it involved in signing transactions.

Players are able to access a suite of tools integrated into the Immutable Passport, including a secure digital wallet, fraud protection and seamless authentication across Web3 games and marketplaces.

Immutable says that the new tool will help Web3 gaming studios "drive adoption across mainstream audiences, maintain enterprise-grade security and access meaningful player analytics." In addition, any studio that integrates Passport will have access to active players in the ImmutableX ecosystem.

“For Web3 gaming to reach a billion players, onboarding must be invisible, secure and work across any game – mobile, console or desktop," said Immutable president and co-founder Robbie Ferguson. "Passport is a self-custodial wallet, where users can sign in with just an email and one-time password – it will be a game changer for players and radically reduce user acquisition costs."

Blockchain-based gaming has made strides in recent months, with major companies like Ubisoft and Square Enix embracing crypto and non-fungible tokens (NFT) to create new revenue streams for creators. Development and investment in Web3 gaming have also been significant, according to a report from blockchain data firm DappRadar, which said that $748 million was raised in August 2022 for the development of new Web3 games.