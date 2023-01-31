Premier League Signs NFT Deal With Sorare

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Premier League Signs NFT Deal With Sorare

Amara Khatri - CryptoDaily
2023-01-31 21:30
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
Despite the market downturn, the Premier League has finalized a deal with French fantasy sports platform Sorare to launch NFT collections.
Sorare Receives Official Premier League Licensing
The fantasy sports platform Sorare will launch and sell exclusive Premier League NFTs. Under the terms of the agreement, Sorare will be licensed for the next four years to sell digital sports cards of players from all 20 Premier League clubs. The platform underwent a funding round in 2021, raising a whopping $680 million at a $4.3 billion valuation. One of the major investors in the company is Japan-based financial conglomerate SoftBank.
Premier League Chief Executive spoke about the factors contributing to the deal with Sorare.
"The way that supporters follow their favorite teams and players is evolving, and the Premier League is always looking for ways to engage with fans. Sorare's digital cards and innovative online game represent a new way for them to feel closer to the Premier League, whether they are watching in the stadium or from around the world. We believe that Sorare is the ideal partner for the Premier League, and we look forward to working closely together.”
Official Premier League NFTs
The Sorare team announced the news on Monday. According to its website, users will be able to purchase digital cards of the players of their choice and roster them together in five-player line-ups to play them against global fans. The outcome of these games will be based on standard fantasy sports rules and will depend on the football players' actual performance on the field. These player-based digital cards, or NFTs, will also open doors to many other perks for the collectors, including access to Sorare merchandise, signed kits, and match tickets. They will also be able to meet select football stars from time to time. Furthermore, upon winning their fantasy games, users can also be eligible for blockchain-based rewards like ETH or digital collectibles.
Are NFTs Recovering?
2022 had spelled destruction across multiple crypto avenues, and NFTs were also affected deeply. The explosion of activity and interest that NFTs generated in 2021 was effectively wiped out in the aftermath of several catastrophic events in the industry and the slumbering bear market. For example, let’s look closer at the Sorare platform itself. In March 2021, the average price of an NFT on this platform was at the peak of $281. This value plummeted drastically the next year and hit rock bottom with an average price of $38 in December 2022.
However, 2023 has been looking up for most crypto prices. The NFT market also appears to be recovering at a slow, yet steady pace. According to blockchain tracker CryptoSlam, the number of monthly buyers and transactions on Sorare has already reached an all-time high.
​​Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.
View full text