Shiba Inu Metaverse Faces Decision With Lead Dev’s ETH Domain Up for Sale

The Shiba Inu community is still eagerly awaiting the launch of the layer-2 technology Shibarium. While there are some hints and speculations that the launch date is scheduled for Valentine’s Day, February 14, there is no confirmed official launch date yet.

With the launch coming soon, the SHIB Army currently has an important decision to make. The official Shiba Inu Twitter account is currently asking the community to participate in a vote for a slogan for the metaverse project called “SHIB: The Metaverse.”

The slogan will be used in future marketing campaigns and will have a certain effect on the success of the project.

Three slogans are up for a vote: “Unleash a new tomorrow,” “Unleash your dreams,” and “Build with the pack.” As of press time, 11,505 community members have voted on the proposals, with 46.1% voting for “Unleash a new tomorrow” and 31.6% voting for “Unleash your dreams.”

#ShibArmy: Pick the best Tag Line from the options below or Suggest Your Own! If selected, there will be an opportunity to display that very tagline in future marketing broadcasts for @ShibTheMv SHIB The Metaverse! Reply to this post with your original tag line! — Shib (@Shibtoken) January 30, 2023

At press time, voting had not yet closed, and there is a possibility that the result will change in favor of one of the other two slogans.

Meanwhile, there was another hint from the Shiba lead developer yesterday about the launch of Shibarium, which will lay the groundwork for the Metaverse. Shytoshi Kusama changed his Twitter bio location to “Situation Room.”

The term describes a room in a government or agency building where the highest-ranking people discuss current urgent matters and make important decisions about how to proceed. The SHIB Army interprets this to mean that Kusama is deciding whether to launch the beta version of Shibarium soon.

Shiba Inu Lead Dev’s ETH Domain Up For Sale

In another development, an unofficial account claiming to be the decentralized exchange ShibaSwap has announced on Twitter that he has created an ETH domain named shytoshi.eth, named after the lead Shiba Inu developer.

Analogous to vitalik.eth by Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin, the lead developer of Shiba Inu is to receive his own Ethereum domain name.

Now the anonymous person is selling shytoshi.eth for the price of 500 ETH, the equivalent of about $790,000, on OpenSea. The sale is set to last until April 30, 2023. The seller promises to use the money to buy BONE tokens.

However, whether Shytoshi Kusama will buy the domain remains to be seen. The “fake” ShibaSwap account said it hopes Shytoshi buys the domain before an Ethereum whale is quicker. Kusama has not yet responded to the tweets, while the SHIB community has sharply criticized the action.

#Bone #shytoshi #EnsNames #Vip I put the real name of one of the most important people in crypto world up for saleI hope whales don't buy his original name before @ShytoshiKusama Shytoshi.eth Now available openseafinal decision is yours I will use 500 Ethereum to buy $bone pic.twitter.com/up7CwH6b1d — BoneShibaSwap (@BoneShiba) January 31, 2023

Shiba Inu Price Today

At press time, the SHIB price stood at $0.00001165, seeing a slight uptick of 0.2% within the last 24 hours. The price is currently consolidating in the range between $0.000011 and $0.000013 after rising as much as 61% since January 1.

A break above the resistance zone around $0.000013 would be crucial for SHIB bulls. However, tomorrow’s FOMC meeting will play a crucial role in determining whether the bulls will succeed in breaking through resistance. In the case of a hawkish Fed Chair Jerome Powell, SHIB investors should keep an eye on the support at $0.000011.