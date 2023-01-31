copy link
Binance Market Update (2023-01-31)
Binance
2023-01-31 12:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.04T, down by -0.67% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $22,482 and $23,303 over the past 24 hours. As of 12:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $22,873, down by -0.83%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include MOB, ACH, and MASK, up by 65%, 36%, and 29%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- Ethereum Network Usage Skyrockets As ETH Hits Two-Month High
- Investors Pump Money Into Crypto Funds Amid Pickup in Market Sentiment
Market movers:
- ETH: $1572.37 (-0.50%)
- BNB: $309.9 (+1.04%)
- XRP: $0.3999 (+0.60%)
- ADA: $0.3725 (-1.92%)
- DOGE: $0.09219 (+7.61%)
- MATIC: $1.0885 (-2.38%)
- SOL: $23.76 (-0.92%)
- DOT: $6.207 (-0.97%)
- LTC: $93.94 (+1.78%)
- SHIB: $0.00001172 (+1.47%)
Top gainers on Binance:
