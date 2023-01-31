Dogecoin Jumps 8%, Bitcoin Slips Below $23K (Market Watch)

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Dogecoin Jumps 8%, Bitcoin Slips Below $23K (Market Watch)

Jordan Lyanchev - CrypoPotato
2023-01-31 12:14
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.

After failing to overcome $24,000 yesterday, bitcoin took a serious dive and dropped by over $1,500 at one point.

Most altcoins are in the red today as well, as they were yesterday. However, Dogecoin emerges as today’s top performer, following news on the Twitter front.

Bitcoin Below $23K

As CryptoPotato reported earlier today, January 2023 is en route to becoming the asset’s best-performing month in over a year. This is because BTC stood below $17,000 at the start of the year and has skyrocketed by roughly 40% in the following 31 days.

It was even higher yesterday when the bulls initiated another impressive leg-up that resulted in coming inches away from $24,000. This became BTC’s highest price point since mid-August 2022.

However, the bears were quick to remind of their presence and pushed bitcoin south almost immediately. In the following hours, the cryptocurrency fell to $23,000 and kept plunging to an intraday low of $22,400 (on Bitstamp).

Despite recovering some ground since then, BTC still struggles below $23,000. Its market cap is down to $440 billion, and its dominance over the alts has taken a minor hit and is now at 42.4%.

BTCUSD. Source: TradingView

DOGE Pumps 8%

Most altcoins charted impressive gains at the end of last week, but the trends have changed now. Ethereum went well above $1,600 during the weekend, but two consecutive days of price drops have pushed it to $1,570 as of now.

Ripple, Cardano, Polygon, OKB, Solana, Polkadot, and Avalanche are also slightly in the red from the larger-cap alts.

Binance Coin, Shiba Inu, and Litecoin are among the few exceptions with insignificant gains. Dogecoin, however, stands out as today’s top performer. DOGE is up by 8% as Elon Musk hinted that Twitter could soon integrate crypto payments.

The cumulative market cap of all crypto assets, though, has seen over $15 billion gone in a day and is down to $1.040 trillion on CMC.

Cryptocurrency Market Overview. Source: Quantify Crypto

The post Dogecoin Jumps 8%, Bitcoin Slips Below $23K (Market Watch) appeared first on CryptoPotato.

View full text