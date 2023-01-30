Millionaires Flock to Crypto: 82% Sought Investment Advice in 2022

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Millionaires Flock to Crypto: 82% Sought Investment Advice in 2022

Cointelegraph By Stephen Katte
2023-01-31 14:33
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
Despite a challenging year for crypto, 82% of millionaire clients had looked into investing in digital assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) in 2022, according to a recent poll conducted by financial advisory firm deVere Group.
The poll results, released on Jan. 30, found that eight out of 10 of the firm's high net worth (HNW) clients surveyed with between $1.2 million and $6.1 million of investable assets sought advice on crypto from financial advisers in the last 12 months.
82% of millionaires seek advice on crypto as Bitcoin soars#PressRelease https://t.co/nv6HSZBxEs
— deVere Group (@deveregroup) January 30, 2023
Nigel Green, the CEO and founder of deVere Group said that despite the surveyed group being "typically more conservative," he believes the interest stems from Bitcoin's core values of being "digital, global, borderless, decentralised and tamper-proof."
Previous years’ studies from the firm have shown a trend increasing interest in crypto investments from wealthy investors.
A 2020 study from deVere found that 73% of the 700 surveyed HNW individuals either already own or are looking to invest in cryptocurrencies before the end of 2022, while the firm's 2019 study found that 68% of global HNW individuals were already invested or planning to invest in crypto by the end of 2022.
Green also notes the uptake in interest in offering crypto services to clients by legacy financial institutions like Fidelity, BlackRock, and JPMorgan as a good sign for the industry.
A June 2022 report from PricewaterhouseCoopers, or PwC found roughly one-third of the 89 traditional hedge funds surveyed were already investing in digital assets such as BTC.
The deVere CEO believes this momentum of interest could build further as the “crypto winter” of 2022 thaws in the wake of changing conditions in the traditional financial system.
"Bitcoin is on track for its best January since 2013 based on hopes that inflation has peaked, monetary policies become more favourable, and the various crypto-sector crises, including high-profile bankruptcies, are now in the rear-view mirror.”
"The world's largest cryptocurrency is up over 40% since the turn of the year, and this will not go unnoticed by HNW clients and others who want to build wealth for the future," Green added.
HNW individuals are not the only ones who have increased their crypto holdings over the last year.
According to a Dec. 13, 2022 report from JPMorgan Chase, around 13% of the American population, roughly 43 million people, have held cryptocurrency at some point in their lives, an increase from 2020, when the figure was only around 3%.
View full text