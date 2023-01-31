Alameda Seeks to Recover $446M in Crypto Paid to Voyager After Lender's Bankruptcy

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Alameda Seeks to Recover $446M in Crypto Paid to Voyager After Lender's Bankruptcy

Nikhilesh De - CoinDesk
2023-01-31 10:10
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
Defunct crypto trading firm Alameda Research – one arm of FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried's former empire – wants to regain around $446 million transferred to bankrupt lender Voyager Digital prior to Alameda's own bankruptcy filing, a new lawsuit says.
According to a complaint filed Monday against Voyager Digital and HTC Trading, Alameda repaid all of its outstanding loans to Voyager after the lender filed for bankruptcy last July. Some of these loans had yet to mature at the time Voyager requested their repayment.
"The collapse of Alameda and its affiliates amid allegations that Alameda was secretly borrowing billions of FTX-exchange assets is widely known," the filing said. "Largely lost in the (justified) attention paid to the alleged misconduct of Alameda and its now-indicted former leadership has been the role played by Voyager and other cryptocurrency 'lenders' who funded Alameda and fueled that alleged misconduct, either knowingly or recklessly."
Voyager had 10 different loan sheets with Alameda at the time it filed for bankruptcy, the filing said. In various filings in September and October 2022, Voyager claimed it held FTT (an exchange token issued by FTX) and SRM (the token for the Serum protocol) as collateral for loans made to Alameda in the form of various cryptocurrencies including bitcoin, dogecoin, ether, USDC, litecoin and others.
Alameda repaid Voyager its loans in the form of bitcoin, ether and the other cryptocurrencies mentioned above, the filing said.
The trading shop's lawyers said in Monday's filing that they had "been unable to determine whether [Voyager] held a valid and effective lien or security interest" in this collateral at any time or whether the "purported collateral" was actually tied to any of Alameda's obligations.
In the filing, Alameda is asking a court to rule that the transfers "are avoidable preferential transfers" and "award [Alameda] no less than $445.8 million (plus the value of any additional avoidable transfers Plaintiff learns," alongside any fees incurred.
View full text