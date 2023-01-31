Elon Musk Wants Twitter Payments System to Accommodate Crypto: FT

Twitter is designing a system to permit payments through the social-media platform. Billionaire owner Elon Musk wants it "first and foremost" to be for fiat currencies but he wants the ability to add cryptocurrencies later, the Financial Times reported Monday.

Dogecoin (DOGE) spiked to its 24-hour high after the news broke. Musk has long professed a love of the meme coin.

