Bitcoin Mining Revenue Surged By 140% Since Christmas

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Bitcoin Mining Revenue Surged By 140% Since Christmas

Dimitar Dzhondzhorov - CryptoPotato
2023-01-30 13:19
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
The total bitcoin mining revenue (block rewards plus transaction fees) per day soared by almost 50% since the beginning of the month, tapping almost $24 million.
Despite the significant rise, the figure stands far from the all-time high of over $80 million registered in April 2021.
  • Bitcoin’s rally during the first month of the year seems to have boosted profits for the mining community. Data from YCharts shows that daily BTC mining revenue has soared from $16.1 million on January 1 to $23.8 million on January 29 (a 47% increase).
  • The figure rarely surpassed $20 million during the prolonged crypto winter in 2022, dipping to as low as $13 million shortly after the FTX fallout and the consecutive market crash.
  • The downtrend continued throughout December (when bitcoin struggled at around $16,500), with daily bitcoin mining revenue dipping below $10 million on Christmas Eve.
  • The figure was at its highest of over $80 million in mid-April 2021 (when BTC traded at almost $63,000).
  • Bitcoin mining difficulty – a measure that determines how hard it is to mine a BTC block – rose from 35.3 trillion at the start of 2023 to an all-time high of 38.86 trillion as of yesterday (January 29). The previous record of 37.59 trillion was marked two weeks ago.
  • Bitcoin’s hash rate – the total amount of computational power employed to mine and process transactions on the network – reached an ATH of 327 TH/s on January 25. It slightly decreased in the following days and currently stands at 311 TH/s.
  • 2022 has been devastating for numerous cryptocurrency miners, including some leaders. Core Scientific filed for bankruptcy protection in December, while Argo Blockchain agreed to sell its Helios facility to Mike Novogratz’s Galaxy Digital for $65 million to reduce its overall debts.
The post Bitcoin Mining Revenue Surged by 140% Since Christmas appeared first on CryptoPotato.
View full text