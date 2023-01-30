copy link
create picture
more
Binance Market Update (2023-01-30)
Binance
2023-01-30 12:00
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.05T, down by -1.73% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $23,017 and $23,967 over the past 24 hours. As of 12:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $23,064, down by -1.60%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading lower. Market outperformers include HIGH, LOKA, and MINA, up by 62%, 58%, and 21%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- Bitcoin Dominance Rises As BTC Tapped 5-Month High At $24K: Market Watch
- Crypto Tracking System to Be Launched By South Korea in Q1 This Year
- Australian Regulator Had Internally Raised Concerns on FTX
Market movers:
- ETH: $1580.26 (-1.83%)
- BNB: $306.5 (-3.31%)
- XRP: $0.3975 (-3.57%)
- ADA: $0.3798 (-2.81%)
- DOGE: $0.08565 (-4.69%)
- MATIC: $1.1152 (-5.02%)
- SOL: $23.97 (-1.56%)
- DOT: $6.267 (-4.99%)
- LTC: $92.3 (-3.14%)
- SHIB: $0.00001155 (-3.99%)
Top gainers on Binance:
View full text