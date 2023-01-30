Binance Market Update (2023-01-30)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.05T, down by -1.73% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $23,017 and $23,967 over the past 24 hours. As of 12:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $23,064, down by -1.60%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading lower. Market outperformers include HIGH , LOKA , and MINA , up by 62%, 58%, and 21%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Market movers: