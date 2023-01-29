Binance Market Update (2023-01-29)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.07T, up by 1.46% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $22,884 and $23,615 over the past 24 hours. As of 12:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $23,439, up by 1.97%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading higher. Market outperformers include HIGH , RNDR , and VOXEL , up by 45%, 28%, and 20%, respectively.

Market movers: