El Salvador’s Bitcoin City Wins an International Design Award (Report)

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

El Salvador’s Bitcoin City Wins an International Design Award (Report)

Dimitar Dzhondzhorov - CryptoPotato
2023-01-30 09:37
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
The LOOP Design Awards reportedly recognized the Bitcoin City of El Salvador’s government as one of the most outstanding projects in interior design and architecture.
When completed, the metropolis will use the energy released from the Conchagua volcano to power itself and BTC as its currency.

Bukele’s Dream City Gets an Award

According to recent coverage, El Salvador’s urban project stood out among 700 proposals. The jury outlined its innovative interior style, while the beautiful surrounding nature and the nearby volcanoes also attributed to the success. They also highlighted the work of the Mexican architect Fernando Romero who designed it.
The Bitcoin City will be built in the southeast of the Latin American country, close to two of the nation’s biggest volcanoes – Conchagua and Tecapa. Romero’s team said the future metropolis will be “efficient and sustainable” and will use geothermal energy from the volcanoes to power itself.
It will use bitcoin as its currency which could provide certain monetary benefits to the residents. “The new public space will be the culmination of decades of research into what humans need to live well in an anti-inflationary economy,” the architect outlined.
Romero designed the urban area in the shape of a circle so it could represent the logo of bitcoin when looked at from above.
The President of El Salvador – Nayib Bukele – was the first to present the project in 2021. The local government planned to raise a $1 billion bitcoin-backed bond to finance the construction, which was supposed to mature in 2032. However, the authorities postponed it in March 2022, citing unfavorable market conditions.
Bukele shed more light on the design in May last year, showing how the city will look when observed from the air, its modern airport, and its volcano watchtower.

So Many More Bitcoin Initiatives

Apart from becoming the first nation to embrace the primary cryptocurrency as a legal tender, El Salvador’s government has also introduced several projects related to it in the past few years.
It built a massive vet hospital named Chivo Pets, where treatments are paid in BTC, and opened an education center that provides “free and accessible learning opportunities” surrounding the asset for Salvadorans.
The authorities have also started accumulating bitcoin on a macroeconomic level, holding approximately $54 million of it (as of now). The amount, though, could be higher since Bukele announced in November that the government will purchase one BTC per day. It remains unknown whether the buying spree goes as promised.
The post El Salvador’s Bitcoin City Wins an International Design Award (Report) appeared first on CryptoPotato.
View full text