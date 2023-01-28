Binance Market Update (2023-01-28)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.05T, up by 0.72% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $22,846 and $23,510 over the past 24 hours. As of 12:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $22,986, up by 0.07%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading higher. Market outperformers include FLUX , MAGIC , and RNDR , up by 42%, 24%, and 22%, respectively.

Market movers: