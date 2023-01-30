Blockchain for Traceability: Thailand’s Biggest Food Exporter Uses Tech to Monitor Goods

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Blockchain for Traceability: Thailand’s Biggest Food Exporter Uses Tech to Monitor Goods

Christian Encila - Bitcoinist
2023-01-30 09:32
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
Charoen Pokphand Foods Public Company (CP Foods) of Thailand, the country’s biggest food exporter, is set to integrate blockchain technology into its operations, expanding to shrimps and other products to guarantee freshness and quality.
For CP Foods the priority has always been to ensure that all products are guaranteed safe and of high quality for consumers.
The company said it is important to adapt to advanced tech by enabling blockchain traceability for accurate monitoring of products and supply chains.
The company has already begun its blockchain integration with its pork and fresh chicken products.

Tapping The Power Of Blockchain

According to Oraparn Mungmisri, Global Standard System Centre Assistant Vice President:
“In 2023 we will be doing this for our fresh shrimp and cooked food portfolios. The next step will be to create blockchain-based traceability for all the products we have in all categories in our portfolio.”​ ​
CP Foods is a well-known company that supplies well-packed ready-to-heat and ready-to-eat food items that can be found in a wide chain of convenience stores and supermarkets in the United States and other countries all over the world.
It was in 2015 that CP Foods introduced the CPF Digital Traceability system which was further enhanced by using blockchain technology for many products in the past couple of years.
Now, with the planned integration of blockchain tech into the shrimp category, this will boost consumer trust and confidence in the overall quality and safety of the products that target mostly the Asian market.

Food Companies Support Green Businesses

The traceability system rooted on blockchain tech is further intensified with the collaboration of CP Foods with AXONS, a reputable agri-tech company in Thailand.
Blockchain technology has long been used in various types of industries for both security and speed which comprise supply chains, procurement, banking, and sourcing, to name some.
Traceability is an important factor to consider for many consumers today especially when it comes to concerns about food safety and sustainability.
The traceability system is simple to use. A consumer only scans the QR code found on the packaging and then they get all the information they need about the product.
More companies these days are putting a lot of premium on green products. With the traceability system enabled, it is relatively quick and easy to trace where the product has been sourced, and what kind of processes have been implemented from sourcing to actual production and shipment.
In addition, through blockchain technology, other vital information such as certifications on food safety and quality will also be quickly accessed by consumers.
Featured image from IT PRO
View full text