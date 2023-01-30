Blockchain for Traceability: Thailand’s Biggest Food Exporter Uses Tech to Monitor Goods

Charoen Pokphand Foods Public Company (CP Foods) of Thailand, the country’s biggest food exporter, is set to integrate blockchain technology into its operations, expanding to shrimps and other products to guarantee freshness and quality.

For CP Foods the priority has always been to ensure that all products are guaranteed safe and of high quality for consumers.

The company said it is important to adapt to advanced tech by enabling blockchain traceability for accurate monitoring of products and supply chains.

The company has already begun its blockchain integration with its pork and fresh chicken products.

Tapping The Power Of Blockchain

According to Oraparn Mungmisri, Global Standard System Centre Assistant Vice President:

“In 2023 we will be doing this for our fresh shrimp and cooked food portfolios. The next step will be to create blockchain-based traceability for all the products we have in all categories in our portfolio.”​ ​

CP Foods is a well-known company that supplies well-packed ready-to-heat and ready-to-eat food items that can be found in a wide chain of convenience stores and supermarkets in the United States and other countries all over the world.

It was in 2015 that CP Foods introduced the CPF Digital Traceability system which was further enhanced by using blockchain technology for many products in the past couple of years.

Now, with the planned integration of blockchain tech into the shrimp category, this will boost consumer trust and confidence in the overall quality and safety of the products that target mostly the Asian market.

Food Companies Support Green Businesses

The traceability system rooted on blockchain tech is further intensified with the collaboration of CP Foods with AXONS, a reputable agri-tech company in Thailand.

Blockchain technology has long been used in various types of industries for both security and speed which comprise supply chains, procurement, banking, and sourcing, to name some.

Traceability is an important factor to consider for many consumers today especially when it comes to concerns about food safety and sustainability.

The traceability system is simple to use. A consumer only scans the QR code found on the packaging and then they get all the information they need about the product.

More companies these days are putting a lot of premium on green products. With the traceability system enabled, it is relatively quick and easy to trace where the product has been sourced, and what kind of processes have been implemented from sourcing to actual production and shipment.

In addition, through blockchain technology, other vital information such as certifications on food safety and quality will also be quickly accessed by consumers.

Featured image from IT PRO