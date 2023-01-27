copy link
Binance Market Update (2023-01-27)
Binance
2023-01-27 12:00
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.04T, down by -0.22% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $22,540 and $23,250 over the past 24 hours. As of 12:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $22,971, down by -0.10%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include CFX, DAR, and ASTR, up by 46%, 44%, and 26%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- Ecommerce Giant Amazon to Launch NFT Initiative
- Optimism’s OP Token Hits All-Time High As Layer 2 Adoption Interests Grow
- Ethereum Scaling Tool Polygon's MATIC Token Surges Amid Spike in Transactions
- Bitcoin on Track for Best January Since 2013, Led By Bullish Trading in US Hours
- First Mover Asia: Cryptos Shrug Off Latest US Productivity, Jobs Data; Bitcoin Hovers At $22.9K
Market movers:
- ETH: $1579.02 (-1.60%)
- BNB: $304.9 (+0.16%)
- XRP: $0.4066 (-1.07%)
- ADA: $0.3767 (+0.67%)
- DOGE: $0.08543 (-0.42%)
- MATIC: $1.0776 (+7.82%)
- SOL: $23.69 (-2.59%)
- DOT: $6.428 (+1.10%)
- SHIB: $0.00001153 (-0.35%)
- LTC: $87.68 (-0.72%)
Top gainers on Binance:
