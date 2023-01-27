Binance Market Update (2023-01-27)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.04T, down by -0.22% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $22,540 and $23,250 over the past 24 hours. As of 12:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $22,971, down by -0.10%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include CFX , DAR , and ASTR , up by 46%, 44%, and 26%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Market movers: