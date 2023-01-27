Bitcoin on Track for Best January Since 2013, Led By Bullish Trading in US Hours

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Bitcoin on Track for Best January Since 2013, Led By Bullish Trading in US Hours

Omkar Godbole - CoinDesk
2023-01-27 08:50
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
Bitcoin (BTC) is having its best start to the year since 2013. The price of the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization has jumped 40% this month amid weakness in the U.S. dollar. The rally has been powered predominantly by stateside buyers, observers say.
  • "Bitcoin is up +40% year-to-date with +35% of those returns occurring during U.S.-trading hours. That's an 85% contribution of the rally associated with U.S.-based investors," Markus Thielen, head of research and strategy at crypto services provider Matrixport, said in a note to clients on Friday.
  • "We interpret this as a clear signal that U.S. institutions are buyers of bitcoin right now," Thielen added.
  • Bitcoin surged 51% in January 2013.
  • Unlike stocks, bitcoin – and cryptocurrencies in general – trade 24 hours, allowing observers to keep track of order flows across different timeframes and infer the source of buying or selling pressure.
  • Institutions' bullish positioning is also evident from the renewed premium in bitcoin futures listed on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.
  • "Institutions are not only buying Bitcoin spot; rather, we are also seeing consistently high premiums for perpetual futures. We interpret this as an indication that faster institutional traders and hedge funds are actively buying the recent dip in crypto markets," Thielen noted.
  • Deutsche Digital Assets made a similar observation earlier this month, drawing attention to the uptick in Coinbase premium as evidence of increased buying interest from sophisticated U.S.-based investors relative to retail investors.
  • "Traditional and crypto-focused hedge funds, corporates and traditional asset managers have been buying," Coinbase Institutional's head of research David Guong wrote in a weekly market commentary published Jan. 20.
  • Bitcoin's institution-led bullish turnaround might be a good sign for the U.S. equity market, considering the cryptocurrency's record of bottoming out weeks ahead of the S&P 500.
View full text