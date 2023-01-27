Exchange
Elon Musk Still Wants McDonald’s to Accept Dogecoin

Jake Simmons - Bitcoinist
2023-01-27 09:58
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
Tesla CEO Elon Musk has once again come out as a Dogecoin supporter. After being somewhat less forthcoming with his love for Dogecoin in recent weeks, Musk responded to a series of tweets from Mcdonald’s and ultimately to a question from a DOGE community member.
Here’s what happened. McDonald tweeted “what did i miss” yesterday, prompting Binance’s Twitter account to reply, “A lot of green candles.”
Mcdonald’s then once again showed its love for the crypto community by responding with “wagmi” – an acronym for “we are all gonna make it”, which is often used by the crypto community to build trust and encourage the community not to lose hope. Musk responded with “Oh hi lol.”
Oh hi lol
— Mr. Tweet (@elonmusk) January 27, 2023
On this, a DOGE community member pulled out an old tweet from Musk from January 2022, when the Tesla CEO stated via Twitter that he would eat a Happy Meal on camera on TV if McDonald’s accepted Dogecoin as a means of payment. The Dogecoin community member asked Musk if that offer is still valid, and he responded with “100%.”
— Mr. Tweet (@elonmusk) January 27, 2023

Will McDonald’s Accept Dogecoin (DOGE)?

But how likely is it that McDonald’s will actually accept Dogecoin for payments? As already mentioned, Elon Musk made his Happy Meal offer back in January 2022. At that time, the DOGE price showed a strong reaction and surged by double digits.
However, McDonald’s did not show any serious reaction to accepting Dogecoin as a payment method, tweeting, “only if Tesla accepts Grimacecoin.” Remarkably, there was no coin called that at the time. Instead, opportunists created the coin within a very short time, which then rose 285,000%.
McDonald’s has yet to respond to Musk’s tweet today. However, it seems more likely that the fast food company simply wants to generate free publicity and engagement with the crypto community via its tweets. Beyond tweets, the multinational corporation has yet to show any aspirations regarding crypto.
Nevertheless, McDonald’s is to some extent a part of the Bitcoin and crypto community. Among Bitcoiners, it is common in times of falling prices to see one’s future – after the harsh price losses – as an employee at McDonald’s.
Echoing this meme, MicroStrategy’s Michael Saylor and Nayib Bukele, the president of El Salvador, have also recently sported a McDonald’s costume in response to both the price crash and corresponding critical comments about their Bitcoin purchases and losses.
McDonald’s is probably happy to take the free publicity. But whether Elon Musk can convince the fast food chain to accept Dogecoin as payment remains to be seen. If anyone can pull it off, it’s probably Elon Musk, who shares a long history with McDonald’s, as the video below shows.
The should be a tasty chicken burger!pic.twitter.com/oKkyW8fuku
— Renata Konkoly (@RenataKonkoly) January 27, 2023
At press time, DOGE was showing absolutely no reaction to the new endorsement by Elon Musk. The price stood at $0.0851, down 1.4% in the last 24 hours.
