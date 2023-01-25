Shiba Inu Takes on Fashion Industry As Designer Debuts SHIB-Inspired Clothing Line

Shiba Inu is a meme coin that has been able to make its way out of the industry and into the mainstream. It has already penetrated the payments sector with multiple crypto payment processors already accepting SHIB, as well as the food industry with the Welly’s SHIB-themed fast food restaurant. This time around, the meme coin is making its way into the fashion industry.

Shiba Inu Themed Clothing Collection

An Italian fashion designer named John Richmond has taken to Twitter to reveal his latest collection. In the tweet, Richmond shows a street-style design that had the word Shiba written on the shirt as well as the pants. The varsity jacket had the designer’s initials J.R. written on them. Richmond said that the picture was a sneak peek of the collection.

Sneak peek Grimmjow in JohnRichmond x SHIBA total look, Rocking out #LegendsLiveForever #NFT #Funart #artists #SHIBARMY #SHIB #web3 #RichmondShibafashion #fashion #illustration #art #grimmjow #anime pic.twitter.com/sID19RJ8Vz — John Richmond (@JRichmondstyle) January 25, 2023

The designer had also previously posted a picture of a hoodie with the hashtags #Shibafashion among a flurry of other tags. Richmond is also a prominent designer with his clothing worn by the likes of legendary rapper Snoop Dogg.

Interestingly, the account has a cartoonized Shiba Inu dog breed as its profile picture but it is not the official logo of Shiba Inu. A user also pointed out the fact that the beloved logo was also missing from Richmond’s clothing design.

Shiba Inu and John Richmond announced their partnership back in early 2022 leading the designer to showcase his SHIB clothing at fashion events such as the Milan Fashion Week. However, the designer is yet to reveal a launch date for the SHIB-themed clothing collection and when it will available to the public.

SHIB Price Could Benefit

Shiba Inu is a meme coin whose price performance is largely driven by hype and the more exposure the coin gets, the higher the chances that the meme coin could rally. This is where partnerships like the one with John Richmond become important.

Richmond’s designs help to put the cryptocurrency in front of an audience that could likely become crypto investors. Given this, even though the digital asset does not react instantaneously to announcements such as this, it remains important to the broader SHIB ecosystem.

Shiba Inu has already shown sustained growth during the recent mini-bull rally. It was able to recover above $0.00001 and has maintained this price level quite nicely, which has now turned into critical support for the cryptocurrency.

SHIB is currently trading at a price of $0.00001167 at the time of this writing. The meme coin is up 4.51% in the last 24 hours and 3.59% in the last seven days.