Shiba Inu Takes on Fashion Industry As Designer Debuts SHIB-Inspired Clothing Line

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Shiba Inu Takes on Fashion Industry As Designer Debuts SHIB-Inspired Clothing Line

Best Owie - Bitcoinist
2023-01-27 10:00
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
Shiba Inu is a meme coin that has been able to make its way out of the industry and into the mainstream. It has already penetrated the payments sector with multiple crypto payment processors already accepting SHIB, as well as the food industry with the Welly’s SHIB-themed fast food restaurant. This time around, the meme coin is making its way into the fashion industry.

Shiba Inu Themed Clothing Collection

An Italian fashion designer named John Richmond has taken to Twitter to reveal his latest collection. In the tweet, Richmond shows a street-style design that had the word Shiba written on the shirt as well as the pants. The varsity jacket had the designer’s initials J.R. written on them. Richmond said that the picture was a sneak peek of the collection.
Sneak peek
Grimmjow in JohnRichmond x SHIBA total look, Rocking out #LegendsLiveForever #NFT #Funart #artists #SHIBARMY #SHIB #web3 #RichmondShibafashion #fashion #illustration #art #grimmjow #anime pic.twitter.com/sID19RJ8Vz
— John Richmond (@JRichmondstyle) January 25, 2023
The designer had also previously posted a picture of a hoodie with the hashtags #Shibafashion among a flurry of other tags. Richmond is also a prominent designer with his clothing worn by the likes of legendary rapper Snoop Dogg.
Interestingly, the account has a cartoonized Shiba Inu dog breed as its profile picture but it is not the official logo of Shiba Inu. A user also pointed out the fact that the beloved logo was also missing from Richmond’s clothing design.
Shiba Inu and John Richmond announced their partnership back in early 2022 leading the designer to showcase his SHIB clothing at fashion events such as the Milan Fashion Week. However, the designer is yet to reveal a launch date for the SHIB-themed clothing collection and when it will available to the public.

SHIB Price Could Benefit

Shiba Inu is a meme coin whose price performance is largely driven by hype and the more exposure the coin gets, the higher the chances that the meme coin could rally. This is where partnerships like the one with John Richmond become important.
Richmond’s designs help to put the cryptocurrency in front of an audience that could likely become crypto investors. Given this, even though the digital asset does not react instantaneously to announcements such as this, it remains important to the broader SHIB ecosystem.
Shiba Inu has already shown sustained growth during the recent mini-bull rally. It was able to recover above $0.00001 and has maintained this price level quite nicely, which has now turned into critical support for the cryptocurrency.
SHIB is currently trading at a price of $0.00001167 at the time of this writing. The meme coin is up 4.51% in the last 24 hours and 3.59% in the last seven days.
View full text