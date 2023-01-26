FTX Creditors List Include Apple, Google, Amazon, WSJ, and Even Australia’s Govt

A recent document filed with the United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware revealed that FTX’s creditors consist of over 9.7 million companies and individuals.

Some of the most famous entities include the likes of Apple, Amazon, Google, Meta, Netflix, Microsoft, and more.

Who Got Burned?

One of the darkest moments in crypto’s recent history – the collapse of FTX – triggered massive financial losses for people and organizations. The lawyers of the bankrupt exchange revealed in a 115-page document that the number of affected investors is 9,693,985.

Prominent cryptocurrency-related firms with funds stuck on the platform are Coinbase, Circle, Genesis, BlockFi, Galaxy Digital, Paradigm, and many others. Genesis and BlockFi could not resume their regular course of business after the crash and filed for bankruptcy protection.

Tech behemoths, such as Apple, Meta, Samsung, Amazon, and Microsoft, are also part of the nearly 10 million creditors. The attorneys further mentioned some media outlets, including The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, and CoinDesk.

It is worth noting that even the government entities of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Australia, Japan, Hong Kong, Guam, and The Virgin Islands are listed as FTX creditors. Central banks like the Bank of Cyprus and the Bank of the Bahamas are affected, too.

Apart from the aforementioned giants, the exchange owes money to a range of other companies. Some interesting names include the largest airline in the world measured by fleet size – American Airlines, the German banking institution – Deutsche Bank, the biggest hotel chain – Marriott International, The Miami Heat Charitable Fund, and many more.

The filing did not disclose the amount owed to each creditor, while an inclusion explained that not every organization had a trading account with FTX.

Celebrities who Parted With Their Investment

As CryptoPotato recently reported, the exchange’s demise harmed many famous people, such as Tom Brady and his ex-spouse Gisele Bundchen.

The NFL athlete owns more than 1.1 million shares of FTX, while the Brazilian fashion model has 686,761 stocks.

Robert Kraft – an American billionaire and owner of The New England Patriots – bought 110,000 Series B Preferred shares of FTX Trading and 479,000 common shares.

Kevin O’Leary is among the most controversial individuals on that list. He served as an ambassador of FTX, for which he received $15 million. He also had a close relationship with the platform’s former CEO – Sam Bankman- Fried (SBF) – and purchased 139,000 Class A Common shares and 12,631 Series A Preferred shares of West Realm Shires (the firm that controls FTX US).

He even declared in October last year (a few weeks before the infamous fallout) that FTX is one of the safest places for investors.

