Polygon Q4 Transaction Volatility Fueled By FTX Collapse, ZK Rollup Testing, Nansen Says

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Polygon Q4 Transaction Volatility Fueled By FTX Collapse, ZK Rollup Testing, Nansen Says

Margaux Nijkerk - CoinDesk
2023-01-26 14:00
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
Polygon, an Ethereum scaling tool, saw wide swings in daily transactions and active addresses during the fourth quarter, as users scrambled to move funds during the epic meltdown of Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX crypto exchange and the project rolled out new partnerships and initiatives, according to a new report from the blockchain analytics platform Nansen.
Polygon saw daily transactions range from 2 million to 3.7 million, while daily active addresses ranged from 350,000 to 1.7 million.
The number of daily transactions surged on Polygon in early November, when users attempted to yank out funds from the now-defunct FTX. Daily gas fees paid also peaked at the time, with the highest day at $570,000. The lowest point for daily gas fees paid was at $16,000 in early October.
Chart on left shows how many more transactions there are on Polygon (purple line) compared with Ethereum. On right, average daily "gas" fees paid were lower on Polygon. (Nansen)
Compared to Ethereum, Polygon’s daily transactions were almost twice as high and more volatile during the quarter, while daily gas paid was 40 to 100 times cheaper on Polygon.
Yi Jun Lee, the author of the report and a research analyst at Nansen, told CoinDesk that Polygon’s volatility in Q4 was due to numerous events besides the FTX insolvency.
“NFT launches, partnerships, can all lead to an increase in the number of transactions, not solely moving the native token,” Lee said.
The tremendous addition of daily addresses was partly due to the launch of Polygon’s zero-knowledge EVM public testnet.
Zero-knowledge (ZK) rollups is a technology that processes transactions in bundles and uses “proofs,” which are bite-size pieces of data that confirm transactions are “true” and haven’t been altered. The deployment of the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) for Polygon’s ZK rollup means developers can move smart contracts into the Polygon environment from Ethereum without any hiccups.
The mainnet launch of Polygon’s zkEVM is scheduled for early 2023.
Also bringing more users into the Polygon ecosystem was the announcement to integrate the Binance USD (BUSD) stablecoin into the protocol.
The Starbucks Odyssey loyalty program made members eligible to earn and purchase digital collectibles in the form of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) on Polygon. Instagram began testing new features to sell NFTs on the Polygon network.
As for what to look out for leading into the new quarter, Lee argues the zkEVM mainnet launch, NFT sales on the blockchain, as well as mainstream adoption, will lead to continued user growth for Polygon.
View full text