Nansen: Market Capital for Ethereum NFTs Reach $11.3 Billion

Ritu Lavania - CoinEdition
2023-01-26 16:25
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
  • CryptoPunks has the largest market capital of 1.05 Million ETH (USD $1.6 Billion).
  • Another popular NFT collection, Bored Ape Yacht Club has a market cap of 957,255 ETH and is second on the list.
  • Third on the list is Bored Ape Yacht Club with a market cap of 957,255 ETH.
Well-known Cryptocurrency, DeFi, and NFT analytics platform Nansen has revealed that the current estimated market capital for Ethereum NFTs is 7.04M ETH ($11.3 Billion). As per the on-chain data firm, this market cap estimation holds true for the top 1500 Ethereum NFT collections.
As per the list of top 10 Ethereum NFT collection with respect to its market capital, CryptoPunks has the largest market capital of 1.05 Million ETH (USD $1.6 Billion). The NFT collection has seen a jump of 2.7% in its floor price in the past 24 hours. Another popular NFT collection, Bored Ape Yacht Club has a market cap of 957,255 ETH (USD 1.5 Billion).
Otherdeed by Otherside has grabbed the third position on the list of top ETH NFT collections, with the market cap of 363,988 ETH ($584 Million). Mutant Ape Yacht Club is third on the list with the all-time market capital of $318,890 ETH (USD 511 Million).
Chiru Labs’ Azuki has a market capital of 192,853 ETH and is fifth on the list of all-time top ETH NFT collections.
Sixth on the list is Chromie Squiggle NFT Collection which is created by Snowfro (AKA Erick Calderon) and has a market capital of 186,214 ETH. Popular Japanese artist, Takashi Murakami’s CloneX has a market capital of 141,053.ETH (US$ 226 Million) and ranks seventh.
Fidenza with 124, 584 ETH is eighth on the chart of the largest NFT collection in terms of Market Capital.
Doodles is in the ninth position when it comes to its market capital of 91, 766 ETH, and Moonbirds which has a collection of 10000 PFPs is last on the list with a market cap of 88,290.
