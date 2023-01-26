FTX Owes Money to Netflix, Binance, Wall Street Journal, Filing Shows

It's the list everyone has been waiting for, minus some 9.7 million redacted customer names. But the 116-page FTX creditor list, which names companies such as Netflix and Apple, still paints a comprehensive picture of the now-bankrupt crypto enterprise's reach and the impact of its collapse.

FTX owes money to institutions including media companies, universities, airlines and charities, a court filing from Wednesday shows. The document was filed by lawyers for the company as part of the bankruptcy proceedings in a U.S. court in Delaware.

Judge John Dorsey, who is overseeing the proceedings, allowed the names of individual creditors to remain sealed for some three months at a hearing in early January, but requested a list of institutions invested in the company to be filed by FTX lawyers.

Among those listed are media companies like the Wall Street Journal, Fortune, Fox Broadcasting and CoinDesk as well as big crypto names like exchanges Coinbase and Binance. American, Spirit and Southwest airlines, as well as Stanford University – where FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried's parents work as professors – and its credit union were also listed in the document.

The list also names Gisele Bundchen Charitable Giving as a creditor. The Brazilian supermodel and then husband Tom Brady were famously invested in the company, even appearing in its Superbowl ad.

The document does not show the amount each is owed, but the company had previously revealed it owed approximately $3.1 billion to its top 50 creditors. Of FTX’s previously estimated 1 million creditors, the two largest single claims were for $226 million and $203 million.

Bankman-Fried has pleaded not-guilty to fraud charges levied against him by U.S. regulators in New York. The collapse of FTX has damaged crypto markets, and the industry's reputation, as regulators are now clamoring to set up more guardrails to protect against investor harm and risk of contagion.