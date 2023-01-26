Oreo Rolls Into the Metaverse – Will It Crumble or Be Cream of the Crop?

OREO is promoting the launch of its new limited edition cookie, “The Most OREO OREO,” by creating its own virtual world, the OREOVERSE.

The community is invited to engage with the launch by playing various cookie-themed games in the OREOVERSE to potentially win grand prizes.

The OREOVERSE is OREO’s first venture in the Metaverse, and it remains to be seen how successful the integration will be, especially compared to the turbulent integrations of other notable players such as Game of Thrones, Porsche, and Donald Trump.

On January 24, 2023, Mondelez International published a newswire to announce the launch of “The Most OREO OREO,” a limited edition cookie, and the brand’s first attempt at venturing into the Metaverse to promote the launch.

The same day, the official OREO Cookie Twitter account reciprocated the announcement, introducing the newest OREO Cookie and revealing that the brand would be “dunking into the Metaverse” with its “very own OREOVERSE.”

Introducing our newest Limited Edition OREO Cookie: The Most OREO OREO This OREO cookie features ‘Most Stuf’ creme with bits of OREO wafer.With a cookie so meta, it’s only right that we’re dunking into the Metaverse with our very own OREOVERSE: https://t.co/v15kHRyxDu pic.twitter.com/yVfcFCDV7a — OREO Cookie (@Oreo) January 24, 2023

Stuf’d with Utility

OREO displays utilities for the community to enjoy by inviting fans to experience its virtual world. Here they can play various cookie-themed games and win prizes, including a grand prize of $50,000.

The games include “Stack Stuf,” where players will construct the “Most OREO OREO” cookie, and “Rocket Stuf,” where players will inflate the cookie and try to reach the stars. The OREOVERSE can be accessed through Meta Horizon Worlds or by visiting Oreoverse.oreo.com.

Julia Rosenbloom, the Senior Brand Manager of OREO, stated that the brand is excited to roll into the Metaverse, adding that:

"The Most OREO OREO cookie gives fans a whole new way to playfully engage with us. By scanning the pack, they will 'dunk into' the new OREOVERSE world."

The OREOVERSE has the sole purpose of promoting the launch, so OREO might be testing the waters and getting the community on board before directly trying to monetize in the Metaverse.

A Community Hungry for More?

OREO has been building swift anticipation, and community feedback has been mostly centered around the excitement for the new limited-edition cookie itself.

Something big is coming... pic.twitter.com/aLUC2T3ojQ — OREO Cookie (@Oreo) January 23, 2023

One community member commented that OREO is “running out of ideas.” In contrast, RITZ Crackers, an industry peer, replied that they would be “running NOT walking to the OREOVERSE.”

There has not been much hype about the Metaverse integrations, and it remains to be seen how the cookie will crumble following the official roll-out of The Most OREO OREO in stores on January 30th, 2023.

On the Flipside

Following the turbulent NFT ventures of other notable players like Game of Thrones, Porsche, and Donald Trump, communities are anticipating whether OREO’s attempt will prove to be more successful.

The OREOVERSE experience displays community-centric, real-world utility factors that echo the characteristics of the decentralized space.

OREO will feature Martha Stewart, attracting older generations with a personality they know.

Why You Should Care

More Web 2.0 players are attempting to enter and monetize in Web 3.0. It remains to be seen which brands will execute successful integrations using the tools and techniques that create favorable and engaged communities to get desired results.

