Binance Market Update (2023-01-26)
Binance
2023-01-26 12:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.05T, up by 2.34% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $22,338 and $23,822 over the past 24 hours. As of 12:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $22,995, up by 1.76%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading higher. Market outperformers include CFX, PROS, and SNM, up by 53%, 38%, and 32%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- Bitcoin Hash Rate Taps New Milestone With Miner Hodling At 1-year Low
- Porsche NFT Floor Price Races Up Following Bumpy Mint
Market movers:
- ETH: $1604.67 (+3.81%)
- BNB: $304.3 (+1.30%)
- XRP: $0.4111 (+1.41%)
- ADA: $0.3742 (+5.17%)
- DOGE: $0.08579 (+2.53%)
- SOL: $24.31 (+5.06%)
- MATIC: $0.9994 (+5.29%)
- DOT: $6.357 (+2.95%)
- LTC: $88.35 (+1.32%)
- SHIB: $0.00001156 (+2.94%)
Top gainers on Binance:
