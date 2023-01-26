Binance Market Update (2023-01-26)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.05T, up by 2.34% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $22,338 and $23,822 over the past 24 hours. As of 12:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $22,995, up by 1.76%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading higher. Market outperformers include CFX , PROS , and SNM , up by 53%, 38%, and 32%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Market movers: