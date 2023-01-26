Nike’s Web3 Platform .SWOOSH Will Reward Creators for Virtual Sneaker Designs

.SWOOSH, Nike’s new non-fungible token (NFT) platform, is inviting users to design their own digital wearables, the global shoe brand said Wednesday.

.SWOOSH community members are invited to participate in a contest called #YourForce1 that challenges users to build a visual storyboard on Instagram showcasing their footwear design. If chosen, four winners will earn $5,000 each and receive an opportunity to work directly with Nike designers to create their own one-of-one digital sneakers.

Nike added that the four designs could become a part of its first signature collection that is slated to launch in the near future. The contest opened today and closes Jan. 29.

You can read the full brief and instructions on the Nike website.

“At .SWOOSH, we’d like to expand the definition of what a creator can be. That’s why this .SWOOSH Studio contest prioritizes creative storytelling over creative skills,” Nike said in a press release.

Nike has spent several years tapping into its Web3 strategy. Before it released .SWOOSH in November, the company acquired digital fashion house RTFKT to take its first steps into the metaverse. In 2020, Nike said it would begin testing RFID linked to blockchain technology to trace the supply chain process.