Kevin Rose Says NFT Wallet With Dozens of High-Value Collectibles Hacked

Kevin Rose, CEO and co-founder of non-fungible token (NFT) collective Proof, tweeted on Wednesday that his personal wallet had been hacked.

In a tweet, Rose advised his 1.6 million followers to avoid buying any Chromie Squiggles, a generative art NFT project by Art Blocks founder Erick Calderon, aka Snowfro. Rose said he lost 25 Squiggles, along with "a few other NFTs," including an Autoglyph.

I was just hacked, stay tuned for details - please avoid buying any squiggles until we get them flagged (just lost 25) + a few other NFTs (an autoglyph) ... — KΞVIN R◎SE (🪹,🦉) (@kevinrose) January 25, 2023

The floor price for a Squiggle on secondary marketplace OpenSea is 13.3 ETH, or about $20,700 at the time of writing. Rarer Squiggles NFTs have even sold for up to 945 ETH, or $2.8 million.

It appears that an effort has been made to flag and retrieve the stolen NFTs from OpenSea. One Twitter account estimated that the wallet contained millions of dollars' worth of rare NFTs.

Representatives for Rose and OpenSea didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.

Rose's hack is the latest in a series of high-value exploits targeting well-known Web3 figures. Earlier this month, Nikhil Gopalani, chief operating officer of Nike (NKE)-owned NFT project RTFKT, and CryptoNovo, a prominent NFT collector, lost NFTs estimated to have been worth hundreds of thousands of dollars to scammers.