Doodles Releases Eagerly Awaited New NFT Project Doodles 2 on Flow

Rosie Perper - CoinDesk
2023-01-25 17:50
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
Doodles, a non-fungible token (NFT) ecosystem derived from characters created by artist Scott Martin, aka Burnt Toast, has released its highly anticipated Doodles 2 project on the Flow blockchain.
The Doodles team has been teasing the latest NFT project since last year, releasing a colorful animated video that hinted at a “mass market, identity-focused” offshoot of its original project.
The company previously said that the new project will allow anyone to mint a “base-level Doodle'' and “choose generic traits like skin tone and hair color.” Doodles 2 can then be customized with wearables featuring “varying tiers of rarity.” The NFTs will be “dynamic” and the images will be available as “full body or PFP.”
Activate the power of the Dooplicator.January 2023 pic.twitter.com/Dr6mm6YS2M
— doodles (@doodles) December 19, 2022
The team also released mysterious Dooplicator NFTs linked to the Doodles 2 experience in May. The devices were free to mint for every Doodle holder.
On Tuesday, the company released a short video showing different Doodles characters with customizable outfits, music and accessories. The first step of the Doodles 2 experience will open to existing Doodles holders on Jan. 31.
SOON™️ pic.twitter.com/mDJT0vBXD0
— doodles (@doodles) January 24, 2023
"Wearable collections will be released via limited-edition IRL drops tied to specific events and brand collaborations with notable partners and public figures," the Doodles team wrote in a press release. Wearables can then be traded on Flow's Gaia marketplace.
The Doodles team said it chose the Dapper Labs-backed Flow blockchain because of its "frictionless onboarding and world-class security, safety and recoverability," which will help them onboard new users.
“We’ve productized the community’s desire to customize their Doodles so that it matches their IRL vibe exactly," said Doodles head of product and co-founder Jordan Castro. "Tech aside, Doodles 2 is the passport that’s used in all of our products – experiences, games, apps, music, animation releases, to bring further personalization, customization and rewards to our fans.”
The core Doodles collections will remain on Ethereum.
"As we grow our brand across other verticals like animation and music, Flow’s accessible and seamless onboarding experience enables us to capture audiences that are introduced through traditional media channels," said CEO Julian Holguin. "We believe the combination of Ethereum and Flow is the ideal format to support and invest in our core Web3 community, while opening the gates to welcome new collectors."
Doodles launched as a 10,000-edition colorful PFP (profile picture) project in October 2021. Since then, the project has released a free companion NFT collection for existing holders called Space Doodles and has laid out its goals for expansion, including music, events and attractions, gaming, animation, IP partnerships and consumer products.
On Monday, Doodles acquired Emmy-nominated animation studio Golden Wolf to help the company expand into new types of content.
