New Metaverse Simulation Game for Teenagers Launched By the UN

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

New Metaverse Simulation Game for Teenagers Launched By the UN

Christian Encila - Bitcoinist
2023-01-26 09:13
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
The metaverse has been busy with lots of new exciting stuff lately, including problems for that matter, such as Meta (formerly Facebook) having issues with their endeavors within the virtual realm and other corporate giants wanting to get a piece of the metaverse action, but have no idea how.
One such entity is the UN Environment Programme (UNEP), which aims to use new technology to widen the reach of education to students worldwide.
Recently, a new free online educational tool was launched in the metaverse by the Ozone Secretariat, an office of the UNEP that handles issues and concerns related to ozone layer agreements and treaties. The said tool comes in the form of a new simulator game that uses in-game avatars for players to use.

Ozone Secretariat’s Metaverse Game

The new game titled “Apollo’s Edition” is a new addition to the main game platform launched by UNEP called “Reset Earth”. This platform is a host for various educational metaverse games that teaches players aged 13 to 18 years old about environmental education, mostly about the dangers of not protecting the planet’s ozone layer, its consequences, and how to help in its recovery.
The game introduces Apollo, a new character for this game that guides and educates players to know more about the ozone layer protecting Earth’s inhabitants. Apollo’s movements, expressions, and emotions were produced thanks to motion capture technology (wherein a real-life actor is recorded doing all of those), according to Mirage News.
The players then are tasked to make important in-game decisions, wherein each of those decisions will have a significant impact on the game’s progression. Players have the option to select four choices, in which the game visualizes the outcome produced from that chosen option.

Metaverse For Education And Being Accessible To Many

Aside from gaming, the metaverse is also now being used for educational purposes, similar to UNEP’s Reset Earth. The metaverse can be used for a wide range of educational purposes (i.e. teaching students in the virtual domain who cannot attend physical classes), thanks to it providing connectivity to its users globally, according to Frontiers.
Users such as students can access the metaverse as long as they have the proper device, like their smartphone or computer. Then, the usage of other smart gadgets such as VR/AR headsets alongside sensors for the hands, body, and feet, can provide an immersive experience for the user, stimulating his/her presence inside the metaverse as if the player was physically inside of it.
Additionally, many users would be less hindered by time and location thanks to the metaverse being primarily online. As long as they have access to either 4G/5G connections or regular internet connection, they are able to enter the metaverse without any hindrances.
-Featured image from PreMortem Games
View full text