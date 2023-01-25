UK Minister Commits to Greater Crypto Industry Engagement As New Regulation Looms

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

UK Minister Commits to Greater Crypto Industry Engagement As New Regulation Looms

Jack Schickler - CoinDesk
2023-01-25 17:55
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
U.K.'s financial services minister Andrew Griffith on Wednesday pledged a greater engagement with the crypto sector, as he plans new post-Brexit laws.
Last April Rishi Sunak – then finance minister, now prime minister – said he wanted to make the country a crypto hub, but a consultation on how to govern the financial technology is now overdue.
“My undertaking is to have six roundtables with the sector with a variety of sector participants during 2023,” Griffith, from Sunak's Conservative Party, told lawmakers at Wednesday's parliamentary debate on regulating crypto.
“We'll bring forward timely, sensible and balanced regulation in order to allow the safe use of this technology,” while ensuring regulatory clarity and facilitating financial-technology investment, Griffith added.
Griffith declined to set a date for a policy document on crypto rules using new powers contained in the Financial Services and Markets Bill, previously promised before Christmas 2022. He said it would be “a matter of certainly weeks, not months,” and added that “sometimes that consultative process makes things a little longer than one might wish in a fast-moving domain.”
The U.K. crypto industry, which has been waiting for regulatory clarity, is keen to know the rules under which it will operate under. Griffith acknowledged the importance of speed in a fast-moving sector, as he sought to address concerns about slow registration processes by officials at the Financial Conduct Authority.
“I'm very interested, as we seek to have an agile proportionate financial regulatory system, that our regulators move at the right pace,” he said. “We can't have a financial system that's competitive internationally, if it has slow latency, if it doesn't operate at speed.”
Lisa Cameron, a lawmaker from the rival Scottish National Party who chairs a cross-party parliamentary crypto group, said she supported the government’s vision, but sought more clarity on timing.
“I would really urge that the regulatory framework is taken forward at pace because I think we need to protect consumers first and foremost,” Cameron said. “It's been almost a year since the government set out its landmark vision to make the U.K. a global hub for crypto investment.”
Read more: UK ‘Fully Behind’ Stablecoin for Wholesale Settlements, Treasury Official Says
View full text