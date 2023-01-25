copy link
create picture
more
Binance Market Update (2023-01-25)
Binance
2023-01-25 12:00
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.02T, down by -2.67% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $22,330 and $23,083 over the past 24 hours. As of 12:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $22,600, down by -1.42%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading lower. Market outperformers include ALPINE, CKB, and AUDIO, up by 22%, 16%, and 12%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- Bitcoin's Upswing Is Reminiscent of 2019 Bull Revival
- UK Treasury Is Looking for CBDC Head As It Explores Digital Pound
- French Lawmakers Soften Stance on Compulsory Crypto Licenses
- Porsche Hits Brakes on NFT Mint After Backlash
- Dogecoin and Ether Lead the Crypto Market Pullback As Bulls Take a Breather
Market movers:
- ETH: $1545.88 (-4.93%)
- BNB: $300.4 (-4.39%)
- XRP: $0.4054 (-3.98%)
- ADA: $0.3557 (-5.87%)
- DOGE: $0.08368 (-5.84%)
- SOL: $23.14 (-5.40%)
- MATIC: $0.9493 (-6.36%)
- DOT: $6.175 (-5.28%)
- LTC: $87.2 (-3.15%)
- SHIB: $0.00001124 (-6.41%)
Top gainers on Binance:
- ALPINE/BUSD (+22%)
- CKB/BUSD (+16%)
- AUDIO/BUSD (+12%)
View full text