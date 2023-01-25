Binance Market Update (2023-01-25)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.02T, down by -2.67% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $22,330 and $23,083 over the past 24 hours. As of 12:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $22,600, down by -1.42%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading lower. Market outperformers include ALPINE , CKB , and AUDIO , up by 22%, 16%, and 12%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Market movers: