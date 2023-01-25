Maple Finance Plots Comeback With New $100M Liquidity Pool for Tax Receivables With 10% Yield

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Maple Finance Plots Comeback With New $100M Liquidity Pool for Tax Receivables With 10% Yield

Krisztian Sandor - CoinDesk
2023-01-25 10:00
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
Blockchain-based credit marketplace Maple Finance unveiled on Wednesday a new liquidity pool of trade receivables, the protocol’s first step in a new strategy to bring traditional financial investments onto the blockchain.
The new USDC stablecoin pool will enable firms to receive cash advances with a discount on their tax rebates and funding programs such as Employee Retention Credit (ERC) from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), the U.S. federal tax authority.
Qualifying firms pledge their receivables as collateral to the loans, and investors in the liquidity pool will earn a return once the IRS transfers the credit.
The target yield of the liquidity pool is 10% annualized, with a minimum investment of $500,000 in USDC and 45-day lock-up period. The pool will be open for accredited investors such as institutional asset managers and decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) treasuries, who must comply with know-your customer (KYC) and anti-money laundering checks.
The pool can scale up to $100 million and AQRU will consider lowering the entry barrier once it reaches a certain size.
Maple provides the blockchain-based technology to set up and maintain the pools. London-based public company AQRU will manage the pool – the so-called pool delegate –, overseeing applying firms and managing the loan book. The loan originator of the pool is Intero Capital Solutions, a financial firm specialized in receivables financing, who will use funds borrowed from the pool to lend to qualified companies in its network.
The new pool indicates that Maple is moving away from uncollateralized crypto lending to crypto trading firms, which resulted in $52 million in bad debt on the protocol and up to 80% losses for select liquidity providers. Those losses came after FTX’s spectacular collapse toppled some of the platform’s largest borrowers.
“Receivables financing is one of the oldest commercial finance products,” and AQRU hopes to get a “first-mover advantage” by bringing this traditional investment strategy to crypto investors who are seeking conservative investments to earn a yield, Phil Blows, chief executive of AQRU, told CoinDesk in an interview.
In September, as the crypto winter weighed on the industry and raising capital became difficult, Maple launched a credit pool aimed at struggling bitcoin miners. The pool has yet to originate its first loan.
Last month, Maple unveiled a major overhaul of its protocol, winding down most of its active lending pools.

Real-world assets in crypto

Maple co-founder and CEO Sidney Powell said that the AQRU-managed pool is the first of a slew of upcoming pools with yield-generating strategies adopted from traditional finance. Maple will soon unveil pools that invest in U.S. Treasury bonds and insurance refinancing, according to the protocol’s representative.
These new pools come as crypto and traditional capital markets are increasingly getting commingled on decentralized finance (DeFi) platforms that tokenize real-world assets (RWAs) on the blockchain.
Analysts have predicted that yield-generating RWAs such as government bonds and corporate credit will be one of the hottest trends in crypto this year.
𝐑𝐞𝐚𝐥 𝐖𝐨𝐫𝐥𝐝 𝐀𝐬𝐬𝐞𝐭𝐬Real world asset (RWA) tokenization is the process of representing physical and traditional financial assets in the form of digital tokens on a blockchain.RWA tokenization remains a promising area of growth in the crypto market.
— CoinMetrics.io (@coinmetrics) January 4, 2023
Earlier this month, DeFi protocol Ondo Finance announced tokenized funds for U.S. treasuries and high-yield corporate credits offered to institutional investors.
View full text